Longboat Key Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 1 hour ago

Soaring honor

Pine View student Matthew Mason is officially an Eagle Scout.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Pine View student Matthew Mason is officially an Eagle Scout. To seal the deal, Mason created an outdoor classroom at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron for the Sarasota Youth Sailing summer camp. Mason is a sailor himself and sails on both his high school and club teams and is a summer camp coach at the squadron. During his time as a Scout, which began when he was in first grade, Mason has spent 94 nights camping, 215 miles hiking and completed 218 service hours.

For a project, Mason turned this spot at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron into a classroom for the youth sailing program. Courtesy photo.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

