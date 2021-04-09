So long, Solorzano

After 44 years, Sands Point maintenance man Richard Solorzano has retired at age 67.

He's been with the community since 1977, but Solorzano said it felt short in the end. He had worked at the dog track in Sarasota and at Columbia Restaurant on St. Armands Circle when he was 10, but stuck around Sands Point for the area and the people.

Upon his retirement, Solorzano was recognized at the April 9 board meeting and given a bonus, along with $1,720 of donations from residents sending him well wishes in his retirement.

"He deserves all the honors he can get," condominium board President Julian Hansen said. "He was always there when he needed him."

Other residents showed up to the board meeting to recognize the man who's been there longer than just about any resident, though several commented this was the first time they've seen him without his trademark hat and sunglasses.