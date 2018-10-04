SMR breaks ground on Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch

Tom Johnson, a marketing and leasing manager for Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty, a subsidiary of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, stood alongside Kingfisher Lake Thursday and enjoyed the ceremony in progress.

SMR was hosting its Waterside Place groundbreaking ceremony on the 36-acre peninsula which will host a retail and entertainment hub that will become the crown jewel of the new Waterside at Lakewood Ranch community.

SMR's Tom Johnson, Kirk Boyston and Rex Jensen join The Players Board Chair Donna DeFant at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"This is huge," Johnson said. "You look out over this lake. I know people are getting excited."

While potential businesses who want to call Waterside Place home understand SRM always follows through with its plans, Johnson said the ceremony nonetheless will create excitement.

"It solidifies us making the appropriate steps," said Johnson, who continues to work toward finding tenants for the hub. "Our (potential) tenants are excited to see progress made."

Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran applauded SMR President and CEO Rex Jensen for bringing the project together.

"Somebody has to be the leader, to bring the money together, the people together," Moran said of Jensen. "This is a legacy project."

Kirk Boylston, the president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty, said the timeline to have the hub open to the public should be about 18 months.

"This is going to have a lively, younger vibe," he said.