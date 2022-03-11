Smoke, no fire discovered at Sarasota High

Sarasota County Fire-Rescue crews were called to Sarasota High School on Friday morning after a report of the smell of smoke.

Firefighters on the scene found smoke coming from an air-handling unit, said Sara Nealeigh, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Fire-Rescue, adding no active fire was discovered and no injuries were reported.

Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said students and staff of the affected building were immediately evacuated and resumed class in another building. They were to return once the building was cleared by fire-rescue officials, she said.

The report was made at 8:25 a.m. at the school in the 2100 block of Bahia Vista Street, resulting in an initial response of multiple fire-rescue engines, trucks and rescue units.