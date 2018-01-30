SMART therapy program receives grant from license plate revenues

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy has received a $6,325 grant from funds generated through the sale of the Florida “Supporting Autism Programs” specialty license plates.

The grant will support therapeutic carriage driving scholarships for adults with autism, the organization announced in a press release.

Through the specialty license plates program, the Autism Services Grants Council awarded a total of $79,725 in grants to 14 Florida-based nonprofit organizations that provide services and programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities.

“SMART provides a unique, enjoyable and structured environment where our students work on improving physically, emotionally and cognitively,” said SMART’s Executive Director Brandi Ezell in the release. “Goals based on life skills are set and realized. We are grateful to the Autism Services Council for their support of the SMART Carriage Driving program.”

Nearly 60 nonprofits applied for the grants over the summer. The council awarded grants from the program for the first time last year.