Small Business Week to announce winners on Oct. 15

The event has been going on all week.
Small Business Week is humming along with its celebrations of the businesspeople and their small but mighty enterprises on Longboat Key.
The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce-led event kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with a full day of seminars on optimizing your business, including Marketing on a Shoestring and Energy for Performance. Later, Longboat Key Chamber members and nominees mingled at a Business After Hours event where members had tables to show off what they do.
“As a whole, we’re looking at how we enhance the business community and expose businesses to the community,” said small business council chairman Michael Vejins.
On Thursday, Oct 17, you can find out who wins in each of the four categories: Small Business Person of the Year for businesses with 10 or fewer employees, as well as the same category for businesses with 11 or more employees, Rookie Business Person of the Year and Good As Green.
All events will be held at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach. The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1:30 and is $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members. Call the chamber at 383-2466 for more information.