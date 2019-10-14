Small Business Week to announce winners on Oct. 15

Small Business Week is humming along with its celebrations of the businesspeople and their small but mighty enterprises on Longboat Key.

Small Business Week nominees Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 10 or fewer employees Altiora Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, Dr. Orlando and Lori Cicilioni

Beyond Business Solutions, Robert Owen Carr

Building Connections, Allie Hueter

Business World Promo Supply, Tim Holliday

Cornerstone Signs and Graphics, Ed Nugent

Feel Good Yoga and Massage, Debby McClung

The Fish Hole, Jake Spooner

Lisa Garcia Portrait Boutique, Lisa Garcia

Longboat Ace Hardware, Reed Savidge

Longboat Key Builders, Eric Tingstrom

Must Do Visitors Guide, Dave and Nita Ettinger

Pam Santarlas Cleaning Services, Pam Santarlas

Pampered Movers of Sarasota, Roger, Pat and Casey Martin

Secur-All Insurance Agency, Sandra Smith

SMART Merchant Services, Dennis Hassell

Storm Roofing and Repair, Barry Moffatt

Tyler's of Longboat, Dan Alderson

Wicker Inn, Ralph and Sheri, Barry and Jamie Trine (owners)

Wagner Realty (management company) Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 11 or more employees Euphemia Haye, Ray and D'Arcy Arpke

Grant's Gardens, Glenn Souza and Danielle Beatt

Cunningham Property Management, Sharon Cunningham

Home-Tech, Milt Bontrager

Lazy Lobster Restaurant, Michael Garey and Bob Fracolossy

Veteran Air, Kevin Henault

The WrightWay, Josh Reynolds

Youthful Aging Home Health, Nicci Kobritz Rookie Small Business Person(s) of the Year DryPro, Adrian Tolentino

Gracious Getaways, Lael Hazan

Key Cleaners and Linen Services, John Biester

Human ElementHR, Audrey Modglin

Jack Dean Flooring, Jack Dean

Running Rover, Stacey Hills-Janik 2019 Good As Green Business of the Year Aqua Plumbing and Air, Chuck Jacobson and Skip Stanton

Cannons Marina, David Miller

Cool Today, Jaime DiDomenico

Crowther Roofing, Lee Scott Crowther

Edgewater Contractors, Jay Anderson

Grant's Gardens, Glenn Souza and Danielle Beatt

Hughes Exterminators, Brad Short

Junk King, Tomas Jasek

Visit Sarasota County, Virginia Haley

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce-led event kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with a full day of seminars on optimizing your business, including Marketing on a Shoestring and Energy for Performance. Later, Longboat Key Chamber members and nominees mingled at a Business After Hours event where members had tables to show off what they do.

“As a whole, we’re looking at how we enhance the business community and expose businesses to the community,” said small business council chairman Michael Vejins.

On Thursday, Oct 17, you can find out who wins in each of the four categories: Small Business Person of the Year for businesses with 10 or fewer employees, as well as the same category for businesses with 11 or more employees, Rookie Business Person of the Year and Good As Green.

All events will be held at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach. The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1:30 and is $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members. Call the chamber at 383-2466 for more information.