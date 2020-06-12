SMA instructor named to national honor

A retired Army officer who now teaches as Sarasota Military Academy is United States Army Cadet Command’s Senior Army Instructor of the Year for 2020, the school reported.

In addition to his role as senior ROTC instructor at the school, Morris “Ben” Weiss, a retired lieutenant colonel, is commandant of cadets.

Among the accomplishments achieved by Weiss, as written in the letter of nomination, are annual trips he organizes to the United States Military Academy at West Point for students. The four-day trips feature an orientation to the campus and a visit to an Army college football game. Trips to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs have recently been added.

SMA has eight graduates attending West Point, one senior with a letter of acceptance to West Point, one waiting to hear from the admissions committee and one senior with a letter of acceptance to the Air Force Academy as a recruited athlete.

“We are proud to know that LTC Weiss has been named with this incredible honor; it is well-deserved and we appreciate the opportunity to highlight one of our most distinguished, passionate instructors,” said SMA-COL Fred Fout, Sarasota Military Academy High School Head of School. “He has significantly contributed to the achievements and success of both our school and JROTC while at the same time serving as a professional role model for both our staff and our Cadets. LTC Weiss is a highly effective and competent instructor who has greatly increased the effectiveness and capabilities of our Academy while providing our Cadets with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities while motivating them to be better citizens.”