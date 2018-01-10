Sloane Gardens home tops local sales at $1.25 million

A home in Sloane Gardens topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David Byzewski and Bridgette Tackett-Byzewski sold their home at 7710 Sloane Gardens Court to Anthony and Joyce and Flakus, of Lincolnwood, Ill., for $1.25 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2013.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Paul and Stephanie Lang, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 10411 Riverbank Terrace to Kenneth and Linda Schultz, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,294 square feet of living area.

Gerald and Gabriele Buchal, of Berlin, Germany, sold their home at 931 Fish Hook Cove to William Mann Jr. and Deanna Mann, of Parrish, for $450,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,078 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.03 million in 2006.

Country Club East

Shining Star Estates Ltd. sold the home at 15113 Camargo Place to Raymond and Maria Barlaam, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1 million. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $899,800 in 2012.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 16410 Hillside Circle to Gary and Anne Briggs, of Harwich, Mass., for $435,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,015 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Joshua and Tamar Blazer, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 4925 Tivoli Run to Karl and Nanette Schutz, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $629,000 in 2016.

Stephen and Lynda Solimine, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12711 Del Corso Loop to Anne Eager, trustee, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,400 in 2013.

Lambert Trust sold the home at 12776 Fontana Loop to Edward and Ann Halavick, of Bradenton, for $477,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,300 in 2013.

Country Club Village

Ronald and Margaret Toski, of Clarence, N.Y., sold their home at 7627 Portstewart Drive to Stephen and Lillian Rees, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2008.

Edgewater Village

Ruth Cummins, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6643 Windjammer Place to Russell Branchaud and Brenda Branchaud, trustees, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $431,300 in 2014.

Richard Montgomery Jr. and Jan Montgomery, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6606 Tallmast Circle to Phyllis Khoshatefeh, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,500 in 2002.

River Club South

RELO Direct Government Services LLC sold the home at 9930 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Robert and Jacqueline Hunter, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,500 in 2017.

Mariner Estates

Marc Pilcher and Dawn Coull, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5711 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Michael and Darlina West, of Bradenton, for $424,100. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2012.

Braden Oaks

CMA Property Group LLC sold the home at 3715 65th St. E., to David and Tina Massmann, of Bradenton, for $403,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,669 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Ronald Stevenson II, trustee, and Elzie Yates of Cedar Bluff, Va., sold the home at 4753 Compass Drive to Daniel and Cleotilde Smigels, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2014.

Heritage Harbour

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6780 Wild Lake Terrace to Steven and Melissa Bristol, of Bradenton, for $407,600. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,455 square feet of living area.

Kevin and Elide Durr, of Ellenton, sold their home at 8410 River Preserve Drive to Donald and Judy Moschuk, of Bradenton, for $362,500. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2010.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6507 Willowshire Way to Paul and Judith Farago, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area.

Julio Diaz Morales and Ashley Diaz, of Parrish, sold their home at 342 River Enclave Court to OfferPad for $295,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,500 in 2009.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Craig and Carol Laskey, of Naperville, Ill., sold their home at 8006 Snowy Egret Place to Gustavo and Rosana Schagen, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Barbara Johnson-Kane, trustee, of Beverly Hills, Mich., sold the home at 4939 88th St. E., to Raymond and Lora Geisler, of Bradenton, for $349,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2010.

Chaparral

Sheila Guenther, of Barrington, Ill., sold the home at 5910 Chaparral Ave. to William and Brigitte Sandberg, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,500 in 1997.

Watercrest

Roger and Barbie Osterling, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Gary Moore, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $427,900 in 2005.

Lake Vista Residences

Robert Harris, of Bradenton, sold his Unit B-308 condominium at 7718 Lake Vista Court to John and Tama Hearn, of Bradenton, for $333,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2011.

Mote Ranch Village

Jean Lewis, trustee, and Jean Lewis sold the home at 5729 Carriage Drive to Carolyn Hess, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,048 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Lori Beth Kammerdiner, of Hudson, sold the home at 13611 Second Ave. E., to Nicholas and Becky Satterly, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4023 Azurite Way to Cassandra Webb, of Bradenton, for $329,400. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area.

River Place

Safe IRA Investments LLC, trustee, sold the home at 6889 74th St. Circle E., to Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc. for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,119 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2006.

Summerfield Village

Claude and Roselyn Wells, of Lady Lake, sold the home at 11720 Clubhouse Drive to Darrell and Jacqueline Mooring, of Lakewood Ranch, for $310,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 1998.

Kenneth and Louise Baar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11906 Whistling Way to Matthew Bohanon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $298,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1998.

Darrell and Jacqueline Mooring, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12301 Wood Sage Terrace to Nancy Signore, of Lakewood Ranch, for $243,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 2011.

Kingston 80 LLC sold the home at 6303 Rose Rush Court to Brock and Meredith Wilkinson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $228,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,600 in 2011.

Braden Woods

Richard and Evelyn Disharoon, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9218 66th Ave. Drive E., to Robert and Kimberly Fitzgerald, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2014.

Greyhawk Landing

Gregory and Lourdes Blanding, of Riverview, sold their home at 12634 Cara Cara Loop to AH4R Properties LLC for $290,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2014.

River Point of Manatee

Michael and Samantha Kingsley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 165 41st Circle E., to Wendy and James Smith, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,900 in 2010.

Cottages of San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5004 San Palermo Drive to Mohini and Shangara Rana, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,272 square feet of living area.

Fairfield

Stephen Wajert, of Middletown, Ohio, sold his home at 4894 Maymont Park Circle to Carol Downey, of Bradenton, for $257,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,400 in 2016.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 365 Grande Vista Blvd., to Pedro and Noemi Lopez, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area.

Country Oaks

Paul and Sharon VanOstenbridge, of Rincon, Ga., sold their home at 4929 81st Ave. Terrace E., to Brianna Bulloch for $230,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $109,000 in 1997.

67th Street Court

David Agee, Personal Representative, sold the home at 1907 67th St. Court E., to Roberto and Karen Jimenez, of Bradenton, for $227,100. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,236 square feet of living area.

Sabal Bay

William Sargent, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 16-3 condominium at 7215 83rd Ave. E., to Jill Obrochta, of Bradenton, for $227,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,900 in 2016.

River Isles

Edith Youngs, of Rogers, Ark., sold the home at 1608 S. Elmwood Drive to John and Mary Ann Zurchin, of Bradenton, for $219,900. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,000 in 1991.

Sharon Brunn, of Marinette, Wis., sold her home at 4516 Lakewood Ave., to William and J. Colette Lehman, of Bradenton, for $207,500. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,000 in 1999.

Braden River Lakes

Donald and Diane Vollmer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4905 14th Ave. E., to A and J Robbins LLC for $205,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,900 in 2002.