Slime adds up for math teacher in Lakewood Ranch

Ann Fleury. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Slime adds up for math teacher

Ann Fleury, a math teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, anxiously waited May 5 for green gooey slime to be poured on her.

As the slime poured down her body, she squirmed but remained in place.

"It was as gross as I thought it would be," Fleury said. "It took longer to make the slime than to get slimed."

Students paid 25 cents per vote to choose five teachers who would be slimed. The proceeds went to the senior class. Besides Fleury, other teachers selected to be slimed were Jeff Simmons, Mike Wood, Meghan Sugalski and Faust DeLazzer.

Inspired return captured on canvas

Because of the pandemic, and recently the winter tourism

Jamie Fugardi. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

season, Country Club's Jamie Fugardi hadn't ventured to the beach in a while. Once fully vaccinated, she returned in April with a visit to Lido Key.

Fugardi felt so inspired by the visit, she commemorated it by creating a watercolor painting of sand dunes and the ocean, called "Walk to the Beach." She painted dunes because she thinks they are soothing, which reflected the comfort she felt seeing the ocean again.

"When you're walking through those dunes, it hits you," Fugardi said. "You feel the air, you smell the Gulf, you see the birds. ... I think being an artist, you appreciate it."