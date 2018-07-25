Sleepy Lagoon Park home sells for $875,000

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Marta Altizer, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 523 Juan Anasco Drive to Mickey and Denise Stump, of Longboat Key, for $875,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,899 square feet of living area.

Promenade

Kenneth Hauersley, of Walnut Creek, Calif., sold his Unit 809B condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Teresa Machnik, of West Dennis, Mass., for $785,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2003.

Lido Surf and Sand

Yelena Petrovich, trustee, sold the Unit 811 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gregory and Patricia Pratt, of Middletown, Ohio, for $605,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,500 in 2000.

Grand Bay

Mary Jo Amorini, trustee, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sold the Unit 525 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to James Sequeira and Mariana Sequeira, trustees, of Rumford, R.I., for $525,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,600 in 2005.

Beachplace II

Deirdre Rieman, trustee, of St. Louis, sold the Unit 504 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Humphreys Jr. and Kelli Turner, of Raleigh, N.C., for $485,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Lee Young-Taylor sold his Unit 807 condominium at 807 Bayport Way to Belinda Hudmon, of St. Charles, Ill., for $475,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2017.

St. Judes Drive

Sam and Akemi Murai, of Sun Valley, Calif., sold their home at 615 St. Judes Drive N. to Shawn and Diane Hamilton, of Ontario, Canada, for $450,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1989.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Patrick and Barbara Thompson, of Omaha, Neb., sold their Unit 212 condominium at 615 Dream Island Road to Earl and Tryla Larson, of Chesterfield, Mo., for $432,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2013.

Windward Bay

Frances Sax, trustee, and Sander Sax, of Maplewood, N.J., sold the Unit 305 condominium at 4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michele and Stephen Morley, of Broomall, Pa., for $310,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1987.

Longbeach

Kathy Lynn Basnar, of Fort Mill, S.C., sold her home at 560 Cedar St. to Larry and Camille Franz, of Marvin, N.C., for $215,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,824 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $104,000 in 1989.