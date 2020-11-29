Sleepy Lagoon home sells for nearly $4 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 6525 Gulf of Mexico LLC sold the home at 6525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Mary Rayis, of Longboat Key, for $3.9 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,980 square feet of living area.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Stephen and Amanda Heese sold their Unit B-705 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Cary and Jennifer Bosak, of Longboat Key, for $2.69 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,591,000 in 2018.

The Beach Residences

H. Eddie and Janice Phillips, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., sold their Unit 805 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to James Toale, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.52 million in 2005.

Colony transaction Seymour Epstein, trustee, sold the Unit 219-S condominium of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $130,900.

Country Club Shores

Ronald and Patrice Pantello sold their home at 560 Hornblower Lane to Patrick Gunning, of Cincinnati, for $2.2 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2009.

John Ringling Estates

Joseph Klaja and Terri Freeman-Klaja, trustees sold the home at 301 Jackson Drive to Edward Jacob Berenbaum and Jennifer Locke Berenbaum, of Arlington, Va., for $1.35 million. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $910,000 in 2016.

Queen’s Harbour

Terence and Valerie Osborne sold their home at 3559 Fair Oaks Lane to Calin and Irene Peters, of Longboat Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2013.

Grand Bay

Andrea Nicolson, trustee, of Winchester, Mass., sold the Unit 183 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Mark James McAllister and Jean Harrison McAllister, of Scotch Plains, N.J., for $1,077,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2018.

The Pierre

Edward Barry Stulberg and Elaine Stulberg, of University Park, sold their Unit 802 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Antonio and Luisa Pimentel, of Longboat Key, for $1.05 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,410 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 1999.

Winding Oaks

James and Marilyn Nuber, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 32 condominium at 3463 Winding Oaks Drive to Elizabeth Mattson, of Newfoundland, N.J., for $845,800. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2016.

Bay Isles

Merlin’s Keep South LLC sold the home at 3221 Bayou Way to John and Linda Selzer and Linas and Molly Mockus, of Longboat Key, for $820,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2016.

Ric Gregoria, a personal representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3621 Bayou Circle to Leonardo Perrero, trustee, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $886,500 in 1998.

Lido Beach Club

Robert Walter Tucker and Deborah MacDonald Tucker sold their Unit 806 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Kathleen Kusminsky, of Sarasota, for $762,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2015.

Beachplace

Frank and Patricia Baillie, of Perthshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Andrea Lehman, of Pittsburgh, for $665,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,500 in 1998.

Carol Ann Kraft, trustee, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Anthony Raimondo, trustee, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 1996.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

William and Regina Wawrzyniak, of Cape Coral, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Mark and Mary King, of Plainfield, Ill., for $614,300. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2017.

Revised Longbeach

Stella Shinn, of Port Townsend, Wash., sold her home at 580 Linley St. to Nancy Bossenbroek, of Longboat Key, for $537,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2002.

Seaplace

2089 Gulf of Mexico 202 LLC sold the Unit G1-202-E condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Shanna Thompson, of Fishers, Ind., for $495,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $404,500 in 2015.

Covert III

James and Cynthia Jones, of Bridgewater Township, N.J., sold their Unit B203 condominium at 5210 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Christine Buckingham, of Mason, Ohio, for $449,500. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 986 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2018.

Companion Way

Brian Maskil, of Sarasota, sold his home at 503 Companion Way to David and Laura Bridge, of Apopka, for $437,500. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1987.

Faine Apartments

John Percy Jr. and Russell Hurlburt, of Hamburg, N.Y., sold their Unit 6 condominium at 420 Firehouse Court to Julia Carroll, of Bradenton, for $418,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 2006.

First Longboat Harbour

Donald and Stephanie Cone, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Anthony John Pupo and Lisa Lucille Jones, of Longboat Key, for $400,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2013.

George Meyer and Geraldine Stangl, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Gerald and Linda Herrick, of Tellico Plains, Tenn., for $249,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,400 in 2006.

Cedars East

Anthony and Lorraine De Vita, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 36 condominium at 843 Evergreen Way to Donald White, of Sylvan Lake, Mich., for $385,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Harbour East

Franklin Schlosser and Diana Jean Schlosser, trustees, of Elkhorn, Neb., sold the Unit 5 condominium at 775 John Ringling Blvd. to Keith and Theresa Spencer, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1994.