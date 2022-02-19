A home in Sleepy Lagoon tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Johanna Santer, Kailua, Hawaii, Simon Platt, of Aiken, South Carolina, David Platt, of Grande, California, Stephen Platt, of San Diego, and Alison Hare, of San Jose, California, Co-Personal Representatives, sold the home at 6211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Vicki James, trustee, of Auburn, Indiana, for $10.4 million. Built in 1993, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,980 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Marsha Panuce, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 483 Meadow Lark Drive to William Humphries and Starr Humphries, trustees, of Sarasota, for $6.65 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,982,000 in 2001.

Longboat Key Estates

Saundra Smith, of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, sold her home at 3970 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JCA Holdings LLC for $3 million. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $59,500 in 1977.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Austin Shifrin, trustee, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit A-201 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Lisa McDermott, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $2,211,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2004.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Lawrence and Terry Mass, of Rye Brook, New York, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to RBSC Properties LLC for $2.2 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,965 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2009.

Lido

Ralph Hoenle and David White, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1212 Center Place to Seaward Lido Key LLC for $1,675,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2010.

Longboat Key Towers

Ted and Ruthanne Martin, of Orlando, sold their Unit S-203 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to David Macrae and Susan Macrae, trustees, of Nokomis, for $1.6 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2018.

Grand Bay

Robert and Judith Squier, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 524 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to Keith and Kathryn Martin, of Manlius, New York, for $825,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2017.

Harbour Oaks

Bronson Trebbi, of Cincinnati, sold his home at 2309 Harbour Oaks Drive to Margery Meltzer, trustee, of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, for $825,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,306 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2020.

Lido Harbour Towers

Mark and Amy Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 607 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mung Chiang and Ying Kei Hui, of Carmel, Indiana, for $725,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $609,000 in 2021.

Casa Del Mar

Dorothea Bilder, of De Kalb, Illinois, sold her Unit 1-A condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to ECP Longboat LLC for $680,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Silver Sands

Thomas Giordano, of Port Washington, New York, sold the Unit 256 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to HAWV LLC for $430,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Lido Dorset

Lillian Dobre, of Totowa, New Jersey, sold her Unit 216 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Four Creatives LLC for $385,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2005.