Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $775,000

A home in Sleepy Lagoon tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Advanta IRA Services LLC sold the home at 6568 Gulfside Road to Patrick and Kathleen Dunn, of Silver Spring, Md., for $775,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2013.

Westchester

Ronald and Shari Bright, trustees, of Waterloo, Iowa, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 4805 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Theodore and Margie Brozanski, of Windermere, for $700,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2014.

St. Armands Towers South

Frank Poot, of De Lier, Netherlands, sold the Unit 54 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to James and Carole Weyant, of Yardley, Pa., for $610,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2011.

Beach Harbor Club

Joseph and Dina De Vittorio, of Northport, N.Y., sold their Unit E-401 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel Duffy, of Longboat Key, for $600,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,900 in 2004.

Longbeach Revised

Brenton Cloud and Pallas Knight, of Bradenton, sold their home at 600 Linley St. to Marcia Mackin and Jerome Schwertz, of Pittsburgh, for $569,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2013.

Windward Bay

Vincent and Lori Aversano, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dino and Donna DeRose, of Longwood, for $532,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2016.

Fairway Bay

Ronald and Nancy Stoller, of Gibsonia, Pa., sold their Unit 131 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Steven and Linda Siegel, of Pittsburgh, for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,000 in 2008.

Patricia Wehle, trustee, of Fairport, N.Y., sold the Unit 242 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to VJ and Nandita Chukkapalli, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., for $445,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,500 in 1998.

Grand Bay

Mary Lou Parker, trustee, sold the Unit 613 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Bryan and Nan Zeeuw, of Ada, Mich., for $500,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2002.

Beachplace

Diane Mizenko, trustee, and Donald Fausett, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to W.A.S. Tower L.B.K. LLC for $487,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,000 in 1980.

Lido Ambassador

Jeffrey and Tami Wandell, of Union, Ky., sold their Unit 103 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Angela Sherer, of Minneapolis, for $315,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,500 in 2011.

Cedars East

Georgiana King, trustee, of Charleston, W.Va., sold the Unit 12 condominium at 810 Evergreen Way to Seaver & Sons Custom Builders LLC for $310,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2005.