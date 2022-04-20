A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Patricia Muller, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 750 Penfield St. to Michael and Lillian Carroll, of Longboat Key, for $3 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2012.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Phillip Mumford and Renee Mumford, of Hinsdale, Illinois, sold their Unit B-602 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Arthur Nielsen and Sheila Nielsen, of Winnetka, Illinois, for $2.6 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2011.

Marina Bay

Albert Caesar, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 141 condominium at 2410 Harbourside Drive to Robert Lapenta Jr. and Tina Nugent, of Longboat Key, for $2,575,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,690 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2008.

Country Club Shores

Colin Coupland Hartley and Christine Hartley, of Windermere Cubria, United Kingdom, sold their home at 500 Halyard Lane to Nicholas Mueller, of Longboat Key, for $2,445,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in 2008.

Beach Harbor Club

Scott and Melissa Kadish, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit E-312 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Janet Sanzo Scheller, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2012.

James and Darlene Reynolds, of Bradenton, sold their Unit C-108 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Georgianna Tiger and Jason Gavin, of Westminster, Colorado, for $660,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,401 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2009.

Promenade

My Dog Scooter LLC sold the Unit 111 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Metcalf Family LLC for $1 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,500 in 1985.

Sands Point

Donald Swanson Bradford and Nadine Carole Bradford sold their home at 100 Sands Point Road to Piquette Corner LLC for $900,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $391,000 in 2015.

Aquarius Club

Stephen Thompson, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold the Unit 2-G condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa Joanne Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $780,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2011.

The Presidential

Pierre and Susan Geoffrion sold their Unit 403 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Vance Travis Jr. and Rebecca Little Travis, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, for $645,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1992.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Milena Henzlova, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 744 condominium at 744 Bayport Way to James Schmidt and Maria Del Castillo-Schmidt, of Tampa, for $558,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $457,500 in 2015.

Sarasota Harbour East

Carlos Silva, of Flushing, New York, sold his Unit 6 condominium at 771 John Ringling Blvd. to Joseph and Panayiota Corcoran, of Tampa, for $555,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2021.