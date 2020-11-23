Sky's the limit in outdoor classes in Lakewood Ranch

Coming into the school year, Mike Newhams, a science teacher at The Out-of-Door Academy, wasn’t sure what he was going to do.

Newhams said he has a poor immune system and bad lungs, so his doctors told him he shouldn’t return to school because of the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

Newhams had a decision to make: lose his job or find a way to be in the classroom safely.

A geography class is purposefully scheduled to be held on the basketball courts to take advantage of the outdoor space.

He opted to find a solution.

Newhams approached the school’s leadership with the idea of an outdoor classroom where he and his students could social distance and wear masks.

ODA’s administration supported Newhams’ idea and moved his classroom to a gap between classrooms off the quad that used to be a place for students’ lockers.

“I’m bringing ODA back to its roots,” Newhams said. “I have to be as protective as possible, and this was a great solution.”

ODA has always aspired to provide a well-rounded educational experience for students, often taking classes outdoors, but since the pandemic, the school has taken outdoor classes to a new level.

“There’s so much therapeutic value to being outdoors,” said Jay Mahn, the assistant head of middle school. “You have the fresh air, you have the sunshine, you know, the vibes around you. Being out in nature is fabulous, and personally, I love it. The kids have responded well to being outside. You have worries that there could be more distractibility, but when it’s part of your regular routine, the distractibility factor diminishes considerably.”

Besides the classroom off the quad, classes are also held on the outdoor basketball courts normally used by middle school students.

Mahn teaches a geography class with 26 students on the basketball courts. Each student sits at the opposite ends of a table that’s more than 6 feet long, so the students can be without their masks. If students have trouble hearing, Mahn has a microphone at his disposal.

Sixth graders Wilkes Borden and Nathan Crews work on a health assignment in the gazebo on campus.

He said when the schedule was being formed before the semester began, the conversation turned toward the open spaces outdoors. He said it would have been foolish not to consider using that space.

So teachers planned to take their classes outside, utilizing the more than 300 Adirondack chairs the school purchased.

“Each day presents a new opportunity,” Mahn said. “It’s something we’re putting out to all of our teachers ... to think differently.”

Students are eating their lunches all around campus as well while practicing social distancing. Classes that are being held inside, sometimes will go outside for a mask break.

Blake Newmann, a freshman, said having classes outside isn’t much different than classes that are indoors, and he enjoys getting a break from wearing a mask all day.

Ciniya Moore, a freshman, sat on a chair by the lake working on a class assignment Nov. 17. She said she can focus better when working outside because it’s peaceful and quiet.

Ciniya Moore, a freshman, works outside by the lake because of the scenery and peacefulness.

However, having classes outside doesn’t come without challenges.

In his usual classroom, Newhams does an activity every week, but because of the time and preparation that goes into adapting an activity for outside, he isn’t able to do as many.

The outdoors poses a few other challenges as well, such being able to hear each other, especially when wearing masks, and dealing with the elements.

When Tropical Storm Eta came through Nov. 11 with a downpour of rain, Newhams’ classes moved into the Fine Arts Center while Mahn’s classes moved to the gym.

No matter the challenges, Newhams said having class outdoors is worth it. He is able to interact with more students and staff members as they pass his classroom since it’s close to the heart of the campus unlike his classroom at the end of the hall on the second floor of the DART STEM Center.

“I found I’ve missed being so close to the school,” he said. “I never saw anything. I just love being out here, and I’m kind of secretly hoping they could turn this into a classroom for me. Just give me some walls and maybe air conditioning.”