Skimming devices found at Fruitville Road gas station

Seven skimming devices were found Monday on pumps at a Fruitville Road gas station, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.

SPD tips - To stay safe when using gas pumps, the Sarasota Police Department recommends choosing a pump that is close to the entrance of the store and paying inside using cash or credit cards instead of at the pump using debit cards. - Anyone who has recently purchased gas at the Quik Fuel at 3580 Fruitville Road should pay close attention to their bank accounts for unknown transactions. No matter how small the charges, they should notify their banks immediately.

It’s unknown how long the devices were on the pumps at Quik Fuel, formerly known as the Dodge Store, on the corner of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection told the SPD that the pumps were last checked for devices on April 3.

An Agriculture Department inspector was conducting a routine check of the pumps Nov. 6 when he located the skimmers.

According to police, the owner of Quik Fuel said he did not have any knowledge of the devices. He told officers the pumps were installed about a year ago and he had not received complaints from customers about any additional charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department at 931-316-1199, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.