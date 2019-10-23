A 21-year-old man was stuck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Boulevard just north of Lakewood Ranch.

The man, who has yet to be identified pending notification of family, was riding a skateboard northbound on Upper Manatee River Road when he crossed in front of a vehicle that is believed to be a 2012 to 2015 Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle, which also was going northbound, struck the skateboarder with the front of the vehicle. The skateboarder died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol issued a statement saying it was looking for a Toyota Tacoma with extensive front end damage. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.

Charges are pending until the completion of the investigation.