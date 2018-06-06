Sip and Save

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill has eliminated plastic straws as a way to help the environment.
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill is doing its part to help the environment. On June 4, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post it has removed plastic straws from its service. The restaurant will offer biodegradable straws on request. In the Facebook post, the restaurant shared a photo of a table with a small sign reading, “Skip the straw. Make a difference.” Skip the Straw is a movement raising awareness of the alternatives to plastic straws.
Turtle Tracks
May 27-June 2
2018 2017
Nests 95 108
False Crawls 74 96
Total as of June 2
2018 2017
Nests 189 162
False Crawls 148 220
Source: Mote Marine Laboratory