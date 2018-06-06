Sip and Save

 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 6, 2018 4 hours ago

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill has eliminated plastic straws as a way to help the environment.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill is doing its part to help the environment. On June 4, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post it has removed plastic straws from its service. The restaurant will offer biodegradable straws on request. In the Facebook post, the restaurant shared a photo of a table with a small sign reading, “Skip the straw. Make a difference.” Skip the Straw is a movement raising awareness of the alternatives to plastic straws.

 

Turtle Tracks

May 27-June 2

                        2018       2017

Nests                 95     108

False Crawls      74     96

Total as of June 2

                        2018        2017

Nests                 189         162

False Crawls     148         220

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

