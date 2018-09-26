Signs of progress

The construction crews working on the St. Armands parking garage are one step closer to completion. On Sept. 20, crews hung a flag from the final piece of precast concrete to be erected, said Lee-En Chung, a consulting engineer and founder of Ivy Ventures. She said it’s kind of like being on the moon when they placed the flag there. After working all day in the rain, the crews hoisted the flag. It will be up until next Thursday. Specialty Concrete Services flew the flag there to celebrate. The garage is expected to be completed by December.

Photo courtesy of Lee-En Chung