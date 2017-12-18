'Siesta Key' reality show returns in January

MTV’s “Siesta Key” reality show returns Jan. 15 with eight more episodes set in Sarasota County to finish the show’s first season.

A trailer released Dec. 18 promises new characters, new bodily injuries and new drama.

“Winter brings outsiders trying to become insiders,” says cast member Juliette Porter in the trailer. “And while some of us try to escape drama, some of us love to start fires.”

The show, which originally aired on MTV in July, follows seven main cast members as they navigate relationship drama and go to parties on and around Siesta Key.

1-800-ASK-GARY founder Gary Kompothecras said he took a comment from friends about how interesting his son Alex’s life is, and pitched a reality show to the network. Now, Gary Kompothecras is an executive producer on the show, which MTV said was its top-performing show since summer 2014.

The midseason finale Oct. 2 left fans hanging with much left unresolved.

Residents have mixed feelings about the show. Some think it incorrectly portrays the island as being a place for partying, while others believe any exposure is positive for the tourist destination. But after the first ten episodes aired, residents hadn’t noticed any increase in traffic or talk about the reality show.

The first new episode will air at 10 p.m. on Monday, January 15 on MTV.