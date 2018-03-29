Siesta Key properties sell for a combined $3.25 million

A two-property sale in Revised Siesta tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bruno Gioffre, trustee, of Purchase, N.Y., sold two properties at 4049 Shell Road and 4047 Higel Ave. to Ernest Sutkowski, of Saddle River, N.J., for $3.25 million. The property at 4049 Shell was built in 1945, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,846 square feet of living area. The property at 4047 Higel was built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1605 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Floyd Cohen, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,176,600. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area.

Camino Real

Guy and Cynthia Peterson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4509 Camino Real to Van and Joyce Carlisle, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,816 square feet of living area.

Hudson Bayou

Antony Regan, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 841 Hudson Ave. to DeLynn Davidson and Jeanne Dooley, of Sarasota, for $1.65 million. The first property was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,048 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1949, it has one bath and 680 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $280,000 in 1994.

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Teresa and Barry Luke, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,474 square feet of living area.

Leonard and Iris Meyer, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1606 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Alejandro Manzano and Rachel Ewing, of Sarasota, for $1.45 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,208,700 in 2017.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Ross Talmage, of Minneapolis, for $1,399,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,939 square feet of living area.

Charles and Joyce Broaddrick, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 907 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Alfred and Sandra Eansor, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.26 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $918,000 in 2017.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 808 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Leendert and Patricia Van de Rydt, of Wellesley, Mass., for $943,800. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,591 square feet of living area.

Paradise Shores

Comerica Bank sold the home at 1501 Blue Heron Drive to John and Jennifer Folvig, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,593 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,775,000 in 2007.

Kanaya

Arnold Yoskowitz and Regina Yoskowtiz sold their Unit 403 condominium at 505 S. Orange Ave. to Richard and Judith Weisenfeld, of Sarasota, for $1,089,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2010.

Landings

Kim Weitershausen and Louis Salvatori sold their home at 5062 S. Kestral Park Way to Mary McGrath, of Sarasota, for $986,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2010.

Dean and Kelly Dancer sold their home at 1702 Pine Harrier Circle to Constantine and Catherine Marousis, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2015.

Moller

M. Jennelle Dohan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 3921 Maravic Place to Brandon Surline and Camille Bell Surline, of Sarasota, for $743,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $755,000 in 2013.

1350 Main Residential

Caroline Naggiar, of New York City, sold her Unit 706 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Bonnie Chappelear, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $555,000 in 2011.

Bayview

Trivena Properties LLC sold the home at 1622 Wisconsin Lane to Ciro and Valentina Otero, of Kihei, Hawaii, for $580,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2016.

Rio Vista

Mushrush Investment Ltd. sold three properties at 2811, 2815, 2817 Hawthorne St. to JOMA Fun LLC for $415,000. The property at 2811 was built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. The property at 2815 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 904 square feet of living area. The property at 2817 was built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,383 square feet of living area.

Ringling Boulevard

Daniel McNicol and Grace Manna sold their home at 2389 Main St. to William and Gina Jordan, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2003.

Coral Cove

Michael Venafro, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1812 Nautilus Drive to Jay Wardlaw and Janine Ann Brink, of Kalamazoo, Mich., for $375,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1998.

South Gate

Patricia Irelan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3124 Tanglewood Drive to Richard Jennette, trustee, of Sarasota, for $374,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2004.

Graber Homes LLC sold the home at 2443 Hamlin Lane to Sean Clark and Krystal Caswell Clark, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2017.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 503 condominium at 1500 State St. to Del Mar Labels LLC for $363,800. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 736 square feet of living area.

Broadway Promenade

Timothy and Jane Witz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1616 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to David and Barbara Klipper, of Provincetown, Mass., for $360,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,900 in 2007.

Pinehurst Park

David Ingram and Zsolt Pavela, of Calabasas, Calif., and sold his home at 2418 Pinehurst St. to Steven Najemian, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,887 square feet of living area.

Westlake Estates

Jacqulyn Lagerholm, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5352 Fox Run Road to John and Lori Ansaldi, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2009.

Florence

Christopher and Monika Garner, of Arnold, Md., sold their home at 5927 Driftwood Ave. to Carol Hyde, of Sarasota, for $313,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,900 in 1998.

James S. Halls

R. Dale and Carmen Adcock, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1621 Seventh St. to Marcia Staples, trustee, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 2008.

Gulf Gate East

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 6979 Easton Court to Richard Marshall, of St. Louis, for $278,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2006.

Robin Hood Woods

John and Emma Yoder, of Clare, Mich., sold their home at 991 Pattison Ave. to Elizabeth Hahn, trustee, of Ephrata, Pa., for $277,500. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $82,500 in 2009.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Ric Gregoria, trustee, and Richard Kent, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4173 Shell Road to Gary and Jeannie McDermott, of Sarasota, for $2.7 million. The first property was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 600 square feet of living area.

Mark and Lisa McDevitt sold their home at 4044 Roberts Point Road to Deanna Fenech, trustee, of Okemos, Mich., for $1,825,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,637,500 in 2013.

Gulf and Bay Club

Darryl and Marlene Fry, of Osprey, sold their Unit 310 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Angela Van Vliet, trustee, of Indianapolis, for $1,225,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,739 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2000.

Crystal Sands

John and Vivian Scamardella, of Osprey, sold their Unit 1002 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to 6300 Midnight Pass Road No. 1002 LLC for $1 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2015.

Siesta Isles

Anne Palmer, trustee, and Bruce Harker, sold the home at 5515 Contento Drive to Clay Keeley and LeeAnn Gaither, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,873 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2001.

Siesta Cove

Kimberly and Jeffrey Dufresne, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5325 Siesta Court to Joseph and Wendy Kesslak, of Johnstown, Pa., for $879,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $704,500 in 2013.

Terrace East

Craig Mettile, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Linda Kramer, trustee, of Fox River Grove, Ill., for $830,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 2007.

Whispering Sands

John and Antje Munroe, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 101 Whispering Sands Drive to Priscilla Parker, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,500 in 1983.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Lovina Page sold the home at 4298 Boca Pointe Drive to Suzette Lodge, of Sarasota, for $1,148,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,123 square feet of living area.

Deer Creek

Robert and Deborah Spusta, of Macedon, N.Y., sold their home at 8566 Woodbriar Drive to Douglas Stares and Carol Ann Stares, trustees, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,801 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Turtle Rock

Judy Evenson, of Orlando sold her home at 4864 Sabal Lake Circle to Giffe Johnson and Ping Xu, of Tampa, for $460,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,900 in 1999.

Mara Villa

Eduardo Kausel and Cecilia Lewis-Kausel, of Wellesley, Mass., sold their Unit 14 condominium at 7345 Regina Royale Blvd. to Joseph Griffo and Diane Clancy Griffo, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2009.

Stoneybrook Fairway Verandas

Eileen Klubek sold her Unit 1011 condominium at 9621 Castle Point Drive to Albert Magnotta, of Roaring Brook Township, Pa., for $275,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 1998.

Villagewalk

Todd Case, Julie Mailliard, Michael Maillaird, Leslie Burnell Jepsen and Mark Maillaird, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 7682 Bergamo Ave. to Marina Cop, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2006.

Parisienne Gardens

Linda Righter, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 102 condominium at 7483 Botanica Parkway to A. Whitaker Franzheim, trustee, of Sarasota, for $265,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,100 in 2004.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

John Burdick Jr. and Lucille DiLeo, trustees, of Worcester, Mass., sold the Unit 2306 condominium at 4508 Cinnamon Drive to Karen Kimball, trustee, of Arlington Va., for $259,900. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2008.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Suzette Lodge sold her home at 468 Walls Way to Robert and Tracy Wyatt, of Osprey, for $1.3 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2011.

Bay Pointe Vista

Phyllis Spears sold the Unit 502 condominium at 242 Hidden Bay Drive to Ronald and Mary Anne Henderson, of Osprey, for $480,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

Robert Cronin, of Sarasota, sold his home at 746 Anna Hope Lane to Paul Connolly Jr. and Cynthia Borland, of Osprey, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,700 in 2000.

Blackburn Harbor Waterfront Villas

Dennis Liedtka, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 2403 condominium at 2321 Jessie Harbor Drive to Thomas Cariddi, of Osprey, for $356,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Sorrento Villas

Edward and Emily Brewer sold their Unit 125 condominium at 125 Villa Drive to William Badenhoop and Kerry Brannan, of Osprey, for $276,400. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1994.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Cynthia Martineau, of Nokomis, sold her home at 2196 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to James and Alice Tinsman, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., for $315,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,044 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Bayside

Florita Reilly, of Venice, sold the home at 402 Bayside Lane to Dean and Laura Holland, of Naperville, Ill., for $295,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,071 square feet of living area.