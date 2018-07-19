Siesta Key man arrested on firearms charge

A 69-year-old Siesta Key man was arrested and charged with firearm offenses in connection with a report of shots fired on Wednesday.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas Dudenhoeffer and charged him with two counts of shooting into a dwelling. He was ordered held in the Sarasota County Jail on $15,000 bond.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office reported 10-15 shots from a 9 mm pistol were fired inside a home in the 1000 block of Contento Street, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two rounds broke through windows on the exterior of the home.

Deputies took Dudenhoeffer into custody moments after arriving on the scene following a 9-1-1 report of a shots fired. According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, Dudenhoeffer attributed the incident to hallucinations.

The Sheriff’s Office reported they were notified of the incident via its text-to-911 service, which allows contact with authorities with less risk of discovery in a dangerous situation.