Siesta Key home sells for $5,675,000

A home on Siesta tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. JPMorgan Chase bank sold the home at 4011 Shell Road to Pamela Atkinson and David Shpilt, of Sarasota, for $5,675,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-four-half baths, a pool and 9,049 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Baypoint Park

Stanley and Merry Williams sold their home at 1541 Bay Point Drive to Arthur and Karen Hall, of Sarasota, for $3.7 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2015.

Coral Cove

Eric Felix, of W. Chester, Pa., sold his home at 1541 Caribbean Drive to SVAE II LLC for $2,875,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.2 million in 2013.

Aqualane Estates

Accent Construction Services Inc. sold the home at 6030 Hollywood Blvd. to Henry and Vera Honaker, of Sarasota, for $1.21 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,429 square feet of living area.

Ladue Lane

Ronald and Celia Cohen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1402 Ladue Lane to Jaclyn Brunckhorst, of Sarasota, for $1,114,600. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $905,000 in 2008.

Floyd’s

Peter Turnbull and Margaret Maija-Lisa Davis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1319 Osprey Ave. to George and Carol Taylor, of Del Mar, Calif., for $998,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2011.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Calvin Owen, trustee, of Grand Rapids, Mich., sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5430 Eagles Point Circle to David and Martha Brooks, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,943 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,800 in 1995.

Petroutsa

Seth Crapp sold his home at 1665 Ninth St. to Levi Steinmetz and Tzemach Simon, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $473,000 in 2017.

Granada

Philip and Mary Jalwan, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3542 Jacinto Court to Michael and Kyoko Berkovec, of Redwood City, Calif., for $529,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate East

Sonia Hamouda and Adam Eaches, of Clearwater, sold their home at 3981 Kingston Drive to Romulo Pedrotti Gomes and Marine Faria, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1987, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2011.

Raymond and Joanne Lyons, trustees, of Centerville, Ohio, sold the home at 6531 Waterford Circle to Josie Cline, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,645 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2003.

The Landings

Karin Henry and Kristin Hansen, of Mexia, Texas, sold their home at 1484 Peregrine Point Drive to Raynat Properties LLC for $452,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2005.

Sapphire Heights

Mikael and Carine Axelius, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4724 Eastchester Drive to Michael and Jane Stein, of Denver, for $389,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

Pine Shores Estates

6031 Hollywood Boulevard LLC sold the home at 6031 Hollywood Blvd. to Tod Simonson, of Sarasota, for $387,500. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2003.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

The Trustee Co., trustee, sold the home at 1988 Mid Ocean Circle to Ray and Dorothy Schrock, of Arthur, Ill., for $386,500. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Dolphin Towers

Dolphin 16G LLC sold the Unit 16G condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Wermelskirchen, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1995.

South Gate

Joseph Calderaro and Diane Calderaro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2948 Grove St. to Benjamin Newman and Caroleen Brej, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2015.

Troy Syprett and Russell Matthes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2941 Bentley St. to Calvert Ridge LLC for $339,900. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,943 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2002.

Renaissance

SPE#110 LLC sold the Unit 907 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Ross Galin, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2014.

Hudson Oaks

Lisa Tichenor, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Susan McCloskey and Matthew Rue III, of Flemington, N.J., for $318,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2002.

Palmer Square West

B&DD Square West LLC sold the Unit 16 condominium at 3615 Sqaure West Lane to Randy and Carol Huffman, of Fort Lauderdale, for $317,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2008.

Phillippi Gardens

James Lee, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2349 Constitution Blvd. to Rhett and Rebecca Wells, of Sarasota, for $304,900. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,397 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,000 in 2010.

River Pines

Jean and Marie Fidry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2821 River Pines Way to 2821 River Pines Way LLC for $294,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate Glen

Kyle and Kathleen Cancellieri, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3349 Gulf Watch Court to Daniel Horn, of Sarasota, for $282,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2010.

Central Park

Vida Almich and K.L. Rossner sold two properties at 1707 Fifth St. and 520 Fifth St. to Robert Corace and Claudia Baeza, of Sarasota, for $275,000. The property at 1707 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,025 square feet of living area. The property at 520 was built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 580 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $215,000 in 2008.

Indian Beach

Ralph Partners II LLC sold the home at 866 32nd St. to Robin Thomas, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2004.

Poms Park

Michelle Gabriel and Kristie Meyer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2200 Novus St. to Bulent Bolgan, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1930, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,847 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Banyan Club

Steven Brielmaier, Daniel Brielmaier, Anne Bischke and Therese Patek, of Pewaukee, Wis., sold their home at 148 Sand Dollar Lane to Harold and Laurie Strunk, of Sarasota, for $1.96 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,500 in 1990.

Siesta Cove

Theodore Simon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5236 Siesta Cove Drive to Judson and Christin Lilly, of Lutz, for $1,450,200. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,000 in 1997.

North Harbor

Wells Fargo Bank sold the home at 1374 Roberts Bay Lane to Karl Helbig, of Osprey, for $1.01 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,299,200 in 2017.

Our House at the Beach

Henry and Theodora Aalst, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit B-301 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to Craig Arnold, of Lancaster, Pa., for $640,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area.

Crystal Sands

Gary McGraw, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 16 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin and Carol Schmitz, of Ida, Mich., for $615,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,500 in 1989.

Peppertree Bay

Mylene Blais, of Quebec, Canada, sold the Unit 225 condominium at 6049 E. Peppertree Way to Steven Grise and Maritza Poza-Grise, of Landenberg, Pa., for $570,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2013.

Siesta Beach

Harold and Luan Hedley, of Nokomis, sold their home at 5393 Avenida Del Mare to Derek Lamanna, of Island Lake, Ill., for $569,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1985.

Ocean Beach

EHB of Tampa Bay Inc. sold the home at 445 Reid St. to William and Nancy Stone, of Boalsburg, Pa., for $560,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in January.

Twin Oak Pond

Marcia Staples, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5245 Winding Way to Shannon Pokorski, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2011.

Leif Garbisch, of Ghent, N.Y., sold his home at 5208 Winding Way to Travis and Jessica DiRuzza and Richard and Judith DiRuzza, of Sarasota, for $476,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Fisherman’s Cove

William Bortz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 309 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Barryville Holdings LLC for $475,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one bath and 750 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $292,500 in 2013.

Gulf and Bay Club – Bayside

Dennis Hill, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 1328-C condominium at 1328 Siesta Bayside Drive to Eugene and Janice Griffin, of Denver, for $440,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 1995.

Vista Navarra

Albert and Martha Smith, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 133 Avenida Messina to Holly and Earl Winebrenner, of Louisville, Ky., for $365,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $99,000 in 1998.

Vista Hermosa

Jerry Bernstein, of San Pedro, Calif., Harvey Bernstein, Sarah Bernstein of Charlotte, N.C., Maureen Bernstein Joel Bernstein, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 116 Vista Hermosa Circle to Yaroslav and Iryna Masliantchouk, of Parma, Ohio, for $255,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $33,000 in 1977.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Keith Tanguay and Francene Martin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5340 Hunt Club Way to Richard and Colleen Devita, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 2005, it has nine bedrooms, seven baths, a pool and 7,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.13 million in 2013.

Christopher and Therese Stevens, of Osprey, sold their home at 8970 Bloomfield Blvd. to John and Alison Franco, of Sarasota, for $880,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Marilyn Naylen, of Alberta, Canada, sold the home at 3959 Prairie Dunes Drive to Roger and Jane Jackson, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2011.

Villa D’Este

David and M. Catherine Vernon, of Osprey, sold their home at 7235 Villa D’Este Drive to Kenneth Carter, trustee, of Springfield, Mo., for $500,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 1999.

Villa Fiore

Earl Pottorff, of Savannah, N.Y., sold his home at 8032 Via Fiore to Robert and Jamie Bode, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Glenn and Caroline Trinder sold their home at 5767 Liatris Circle to Adam Declerico, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,800 in 2016.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Jerold and Beth Stone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4122 Entrada Court to Timothy and Lynn Scott, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1994.

Parisienne Gardens

Stephen Luisa sold his Unit 101 condominium at 5211 Parisienne Place to Gary and Melanie Bonham, of Dayton, Ohio, for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,900 in 2004.

Isles of Sarasota

Thomas and Rosanne Luca, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1830 Burgos Drive to Tracy Luca, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,600 in 2006.

Fairway Woods

Philip Lindenbaum, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 906 condominium at 7721 Fairway Woods Drive to Silvia Flores, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2003.

OSPREY

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Ann Weingartner, of Sarasota, sold the home at 80 Goldenpond Court to David and Catherine Vernon, of Osprey, for $425,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,000 in 2004.

Willowbend

Maureen Holton sold the home at 1365 Thornapple Drive to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $370,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,259 square feet of living area.

Bay Oaks Estates

Frederick Kirchhoff and Colleen Kirchhof, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 522 Pine Ranch E. Road to Toni Aden and Susan Hix, of Osprey, for $365,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,078 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Stephen Howard and Scott Howard, trustees, of Jamestown, R.I., sold the home at 2135 Muskogee Trail to Christopher Newman, of Nokomis, for $439,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 1998.

Sorrento South

Rudolph Glogovsky, trustee, of Huntley, Ill., sold the home at 1800 Bayshore Road to John and Catherine Rodenburg, of Nokomis, for $385,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2013.

Sorrento Woods

Julie Grady and David Grady sold their home at 1215 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $340,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2005.