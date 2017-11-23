Siesta Key home sells for $4.65 million

A home on Siesta tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Kathy Lamensdorf sold their home at 3550 Bayou Louise Lane to Stephen and Kerry Miller, trustees, of Sarasota, for $4.65 million. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 1987.

SARASOTA

San Remo Estates

Albert and Leslie Jeffrey sold their home at 1419 Tangier Way to Tangier Properties LLC for $1.59 million. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,864 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,425,000 in August.

The Tower Residences

Robert Bradbury, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 704 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Gail Blumenthal, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,479,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.3 million in 2012.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 821 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Jocelyn Garber, of Sarasota, for $909,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $910,000 in 2009.

1350 Main Residential

RKK Sarasota Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 1504 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Kim Ogilvie, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $633,000 in 2013.

The Landings

Stephen and Patricia Voigt sold their home at 4864 Peregrine Point Circle N. to Thomas Gumpel, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2008.

Purtz

Joshua and Anne Scott, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2010 Hyde Park Circle to Adam Jaco and Kelli Sweeting-Jaco, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promenade

Terrance McKee and James Amato, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1605 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to DOR Realty Inc. for $329,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Randall and Diana Haughey sold their home at 1857 Mid Ocean Circle to Daniel Villaveces, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2010.

The Uplands

Patrick and Christina Cunningham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 444 Poincianna Drive to Noel and Dietlinde Engler, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 2,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2012.

Bayview

Dorrie Klein and Anthony Longo, of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., sold their home at 1635 Siesta Drive to MDM Enterprises Inc. for $288,500. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2011.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Austin and Kelsie Law, of Nokomis, sold their home at 5404 Ruby Lane to Colleen Merrigan, of Arlington, Va., for $270,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 2010.

SIESTA KEY

Waters Edge

Mark and Jill Oman sold their Unit 106 condominium at 106 Beach Road to Ramrap Holdings LLC for $2,962,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.7 million in 2004.

Siesta Isles

Graystone and Bonnie Witmer sold their home at 1046 Contento St. to Arnold Lesser and Catherine Lambertini-Lesser, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2010.

Peppertree Bay

Anne and Ryland Barden, trustees, of Chesterfield, Va., and Deborah and Aufente Adams, trustees, of N. Chesterfield, Va., sold the Unit 228 condominium at 6037 E. Peppertree Way to Bert and Mary Rappole, of Chautauqua, N.Y., for $555,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 1999.

Seashell

G. James Kilburg, of Park Ridge, Ill., sold his Unit 406 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Andrew and Terri Garver, of Birmingham, Ala., for $480,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,000 in 1992.

Midnight Cove-Bayside

John and Barbara Rumschik, of E. Amherst, N.Y., sold their Unit 510 condominium at 6304 Midnight Cove Road to Tod and Diane Luppen, of Bettendorf, Iowa, for $430,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2015.

La Siesta

Todd and Elizabeth Geletka, of Columbus, Ohio, sold their Unit 217 condominium at 915 Beach Road to Loreley Pollak, of Punta Gorda, for $340,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Michael Perlman and Amy Albers, of Nanuet, N.Y., sold their home at 8600 Woodbriar Drive to Jason and Kerstin Conner, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2013.

Silver Oak

James and Nicholan Martin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8838 Bloomfield Blvd. to William Swanton and Anna Miller-Swanton, of Sarasota, for $547,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,646 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $702,000 in 2015.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Adam and Kelli Jaco, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7217 Monarda Drive to David and Heidi Wiegman, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,000 in 2014.

Joseph and Joan Walsh sold their home at 6133 Anise Drive to Nathan and Linda Joy Kindig, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,300 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Michael Fox and Marcella Schuyler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8119 Nice Way to Deirdre Cronin, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2006.

Mary Nieves sold her home at 4932 Sabal Lake Circle to Aaron and Kimberly Ott, of Sarasota, for $352,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,521 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens

Irwin and Marilyn Frank, of Pittsford, N.Y., sold their Unit 1911 condominium at 9590 High Gate Drive to Raymond and Sheila Elliott, of Pittsford, N.Y., for $291,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,400 in 1996.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Donald Merritt, trustee, sold the home at 5707 Firestone Court to Robert and Jennifer Lucas, of Sarasota, for $251,500. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,000 in 1985.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Michael and Jennifer Peavley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 56 Landlubber Lane to Paul Campbell and Kathryn Wallace-Hafner, of Osprey, for $599,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2011.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

John and Virginia Ashbahian, of Englewood, sold their home at 112 Cavallini Drive to George and Kimberly Smith, of Upper Black Eddy, Pa., for $338,200. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $42,000 in 1986.