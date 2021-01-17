Siesta Key home sells for $3.5 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Marti Mumma, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3360 Gulfmead Drive to Christopher and Laura Jessen, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,559 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 1994.

SARASOTA

Marina Tower

Jenne Britell, trustee, sold the Unit 1403 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Janice Rutkowski, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,175,000 in 2018.

Vue

Susan Saltzbart Kilsby, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1708 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Jenny Ceppi, of Rockport, Mass., for $1.4 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,090,500 in 2017.

Kenilworth Estates

Craig and Rachel Anne Campise, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1718 Kenilworth St. to William and Jo-Ellen Brayer, of Gaithersburg, Md., for $1.1 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2013.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Harbor Acres Christopher and Laura Jessen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1449 Hillview Drive to Scott Dalton and Stacey Dalton, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3,213,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,375,000 in 2020. PALMER RANCH Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5313 Trails Bend Court to Robert Sullivan and Michelle Miller-Sullivan, of Sarasota, for $661,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,268 square feet of living area. OSPREY Oaks I Craig Reynolds and Brian Simonson, of Seattle, sold their home at 67 Sugar Mill Drive to Steven and Lori Bradley, of Osprey, for $886,100. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,020 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2016. NOKOMIS Sorrento South William and Judith Smith, of Nokomis, sold their home at 478 Bellini Circle to William and Marcella McGuinn, of Chicago, for $799,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $639,000 in 2016.

Courtyard at Citrus

Courtyard at Citrus Inc. sold the Unit 401 condominium at 525 N. Orange Ave. to Mark and Therese Pierce, of Sarasota, for $1.08 million. Built in 2019, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,068 square feet of living area.

The Condominium on the Bay

Margaret Coppenrath Tumbusch and Martina Coppenrath, trustees, sold the Unit 617 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Wendy LaGuardia, trustee, Peter Larson and Mildred Larson, of Longboat Key, for $975,100. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 1991.

Robert and Sara Arthur, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1206 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Marsha Zapson, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2012.

Avondale

Angela Johnston sold her home at 1846 Lincoln Drive to Robert and Allison Jordan, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1941, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Lawrence Pointe

Clements Ripley and Ruth Gray Stone, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 101 Sunset Drive to Eileen Bradley, of Edwards, Colo., for $869,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2017.

Ridgewood

Keith and Lindsay Deyoung, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2317 Pine Terrace to Heather Alexander, of Sarasota, for $815,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,857 square feet of living area. It sold for $693,000 in 2018.

South Highland

Mykhailo and Svitlana Sorocheva, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1807 Worrington St. to Jordan and Kristina Marsano, of Ellenton, for $760,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2015.

South Gate

Raymond Gerard Vanabel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3319 Jaffa Drive to Kyle and Johanna Sims, of Sarasota, for $678,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2013.

Dorothy Barth, Custodian, sold the home at 2921 Bentley St. to D. Scott and Stacey Holman, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Phillippi Gardens

Beth Jung, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2111 Lusitania Drive to Shawn Patrick O’Brien, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,993 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1999.

Coral Cove

Matthew Taylor, of Leslie, Ark., sold his home at 1901 Upper Cove Terrace to Julia Havlovic, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2009.

La Linda Terrace

Magida Diouri, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2117 Arlington St. to Harriet Guberman, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2017.

Harbor House

John Graham Eady and Lorraine Eady, of Sheffield, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 41 condominium at 174 Golden Gate Point to Peter Murphy and Jennifer Aguiar Murphy, of Sarasota, for $554,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2009.

Pine Shores Estates

The Sea Sand sold the home at 6230 Brentwood Ave. to Jodi Moody Evans, of Lexington, Ky., for $489,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,019 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2013.

Sunset Towers

Benjamin Hanan, of Sarasota, and Jodi Bearman, of Birmingham, Ala., sold their Unit 203 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to William and Kim Meissner, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2017.

Regency House

Jutta Burt, trustee, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Joseph Trautman and Karen Bush, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $452,000 in 2005.

Gulf Gate East

Daniel Linden and Samantha Haas-Linda, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 4230 Kingston Court to Teresa Noel Witalec and Jamie Marie Grabin, of Sarasota, for $438,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,129 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2018.

Phillippi Lake

David Scott and Lori Lee Jaress, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2520 Wilkinson Circle to Joseph Amann, of Sarasota, for $437,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,553 square feet of living area.

South Gate Manor

Kathy Kalichman, of Forest Hills, N.Y., sold her home at 3350 Bougainvillea St. to Brian Mick, of Sarasota, for $434,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Huntington Pointe

William Rudolph Yurk Jr. and Becky Yurk, of Higgins Lake, Mich., sold their home at 8939 Huntington Pointe Drive to Susan Annette Caldwell, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Joy Joseph, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4100 Hearthstone Drive to The Luis Alberto Giorgio Revocable Trust for $425,500. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $44,900 in 1992.

Broadway Promenade

Sarah Wertheimer and Adam Negroski, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1625 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Ryan Mcardle and Lauren Ostrander, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2017.

The Island

Pastor Cruz, of Oswego, Ill., sold his Unit A-1 condominium at 2207 Michele Drive to Gerald and Barbara Presley, of Old Hickory, Tenn., for $395,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Ella Maltby sold her home at 2512 Carlisle Place to Yolando and Jason Paez, of Chandler, Ariz., for $390,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,978 square feet of living area.

Dixie Heights

Ascend Development Group LLC sold the home at 4110 Iola Drive to Javier Carrasquillo, of Cranford, N.J., for $370,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,878 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,000 in 2020.

Gulf Gate

Yanzhen Li and Yunfei Liu, of Osprey, sold their home at 6515 Colonial Drive to Richard and Diana Daffner, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,000 in 2008.

Donna Golliher, of Hot Springs, Ark., sold her home at 3018 Post Road to Bryan Wood and Julianne Marie Wood, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,444 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2013.

Battle & Turners

Jeffrey Greisman and Denise Maglich-Stone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2325 Hillview St. to Alison Free, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,255 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,900 in 2008.

Colonial Terrace

Kevin Foley and Alexandra Elman Foley sold their home at 2909 Yorktown St. to Marija Majkic, of Leesburg, Va., for $350,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Washington Heights

Stephen and Holly Campion, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2164 Magnolia St. to Greggery Zarris Jr., of Gilberts, Ill., for $340,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Delores Fuller, trustee, sold the Unit 1105 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Mark Herbert, of Sarasota, for $326,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 695 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Paradise Island

Anthony Morelli, of Elmwood Park, Ill., sold his home at 314 Avenida De Paradisio to Kevin and Kimberley Dyer, of Sarasota, for $1,099,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2015.

Revised Siesta

Nancy Collins, of Sarasota, sold the home at 221 Garden Lane to Guido Stein, of Hamburg, Germany, for $1.05 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,692 square feet of living area. It sold for $995,000 in 2002.

Sarasota Beach

Donald Wagner and Elizabeth Wagner, of Marietta, Ga., sold their home at 340 Avenida De Mayo to Blue Dolphin AMI LLC for $917,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 1,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2005.

Hamilton Club

David and Jan Leroux, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 18 condominium at 3994 Hamilton Club Circle to David Erwin Yager and Stacey Henrietta Yager, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,000 in 2013.

Siesta Breakers

Jeffrey Saltz, of Philadelphia, and Kathleen Walsh, of Chester, Vt., sold their Unit 615 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Gator Property Group LLC for $835,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2009.

Sea Village

Don Patterson, of Sarasota, sold the Unit L-1 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Rhonda Helene Mangie-Carabbia, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $830,000 in 2005.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Ratliff Holdings LLC sold the Unit S-15 condominium at 5970 Midnight Pass Road to Roxanne Shindler, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, for $655,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2016.

Crystal Sands

JAV Investments LLC sold the Unit 4 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Jason Andrew Brown and Lisa Brown, of Islamorada, for $575,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,253 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Crescent Arms

Wade and Mary Naziri, of Greenville, N.C., sold their Unit 205-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to Jonathan and Robin Tullock, of Portage, Mich., for $520,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 894 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2005.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Margit Szel Gerane, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 530 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Loren Impson and Janet Brewer, of Hot Springs, Ark., for $500,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2005.

Frank and Phyllis Carlin, of Melville, N.Y., sold their Unit 415 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher and Catherine Kisch, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., for $435,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2008.

The Anchorage

Paul and Kathleen DeVita, of Osprey, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Melvin Lee Bowsher II and Patti Bowsher, of Loudon, Tenn., for $485,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2014.

Sunrise Cove

John and Diane McGovern, of Mt. Arlington, N.J., sold their Unit 302 condominium at 8897 Midnight Pass Road to Edward and Margaret Dienst, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Whispering Sands

Thomas Vargetto and Diane Maschio-Vargetto sold their Unit 208 condominium at 101 Whispering Sands Drive to Marion Campbell, of Clarks Green, Pa., for $470,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2015.

Peppertree Bay

Richard Gordon, of Westport, Conn., sold his Unit 233 condominium at 1203 E. Peppertree Drive to Gustavo Risquez and Cristina Tomadin, of Weston, for $388,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $38,100 in 1988.

Vista Hermosa

Vincent and Jeanne DiFalco, of Las Vegas, sold their Unit 9-A condominium at 195 Vista Hermosa Circle to Matt and Abigail Schwarz and Ron and Colleen Watt, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $370,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 949 square feet of living area. It sold for $72,000 in 1988.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Klaus and Heidelore Pressl, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4972 Sabal Lake Circle to David and Romano Robinson, of Cumberland, Maine, for $535,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,562 square feet of living area.

Deborah Ronglien and Lori Eva, trustees, of Eden Prairie, Minn., sold the home at 8188 Deerbrook Circle to Patricia Fleming, trustee, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,658 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

Timothy and Colleen Tevens, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5949 Mariposa Lane to Susan Niederman, trustee, of Laconia, N.H., for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $529,300 in 2007.

OSPREY

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Elaine Fiorillo, trustee, of Monte Sereno, Calif., sold the Unit 5401 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Lawrence David Ferk, trustee, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2004.

Oaks I

Valley National Bank sold the home at 73 Sugar Mill Drive to Whitney Zammit and Joseph Barnas, of Osprey, for $574,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,075,000 in 2003.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Carl and Nancy Schubert sold their home at 936 Scherer Way to Three K Farms LLC for $543,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $356,700 in 2003.

Park Trace Estates

Holly Keenan, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., sold her home at 802 Oak Briar Lane to Branden and Allison Rud, of Osprey, for $530,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2009.

Bay Acres

Michael and Beth Bath sold their home at 420 Bayview Ave. to Steven and Danni Solowsky for $444,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2005.

Oaks II

Robert Veeneman and Carol McCorkle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 202 Saint James Park to Joseph and Margaret Vaccaro, of Osprey, for $430,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,541 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Sorrento Shores

William Bohack, of Sarasota, sold his home at 346 S. Shore Drive to Leonard Perrero, trustee, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,600 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Per Johan Kimblad and Elisabet Kimblad, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2203 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Thomas and Jacquolyn Olender, of Nokomis, for $494,900. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2019.

Sorrento South

Karen Carr, of Nokomis, sold her home at 431 Bellini Circle to Jamila and Mark Brenner, of Eliot, Maine, for $460,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,915 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Laurel Woodlands

Brian and Lauren Weiss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1102 Hoover St. to Jacob and Brandi Bailey, of Nokomis, for $425,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,947 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Laurel Hollow

Suzanne Putnam, of Osprey, sold her Unit 41 condominium at 294 Laurel Hollow Drive to Joyce King, of Nokomis, for $300,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2017.