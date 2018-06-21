Siesta Key home, lots, sell for $2.45 million

A home and vacant lots sale on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Equity Trust Co. and Wendy Ingorvia sold a home at 4087 Shell Road and two vacant lots on Higel Avenue to John and Cami Hunter, of Sarasota, for $2.45 million. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.04 million in 1999.

SARASOTA

Southpointe Shores

Phillip and Shirley Sutton sold their home at 1764 Little Pointe Circle to Sabine Straesser, of Sarasota, for $1,875,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,563 square feet of living area.

Coral Cove

Matthew and Mariana Perry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7418 Cove Terrace to SJOO Invest AB for $1,825,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2013.

Sarabande

Thomas Touhill, trustee, of St. Louis, sold the Unit 61 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Rod Altmeyer II, of Cocoa Beach, for $1.24 million. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,175,000 in 2013.

Sapphire Shores

Linda Carson, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 361 S. Shore Drive to Michelle Bennett, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 1998.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 901 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Ronald Weintraub and Margo Howard, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2016.

Plaza at Five Point Residences

Belsota Inc. sold the Unit 11D condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Barry and Deane Safir, of W. Bloomfield, Mich., for $855,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2010.

Old Oaks

George and Sarah Pappas sold their home at 924 Indian Beach Drive to Rosemarie Gschwendtner and Sally Rudicel, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1998.

Burns Realty Co.

Oak Street – 1669 LLLP sold two properties at 1669 Oak St. to Mitchell and Lynn Samberg, of Bedford, N.Y., for $710,000. The first property was built in 1920, it has one bedroom, three baths and 1,158 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one bath and 575 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $574,500 in 2016.

Bayview

1739 Siesta LLC sold the home at 1739 Siesta Drive to Leif and Erika Savage, of Midland, Texas, for $645,000. Built in 1960, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 2,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2015.

South Gate

Carolyn Cooke and Stephen White, of Norwalk, Conn., sold two properties at 3233 N. Seclusion Drive to Allison Werner, of Sarasota, for $630,000. The first property was built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,004 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1978, it has one bedroom and 491 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $435,000 in 2013.

Scott and Sonia Schechter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3632 Thornton Place to Steven Novick and Martha Hallock, of Falmouth, Mass., for $355,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,500 in 2015.

Gregory and Lisa Totten, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3125 Meyer Drive to Logan and Leah Walker, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $93,000 in 1994.

Embassy House

Victoria Halsband, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Lillian Granderson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $579,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2015.

The Boatyard

Sharon Vaughn, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 503 condominium at 1548 Stickney Point Road to Dick and Wendy Fuster, of Damascus, Md., for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2003.

Weber

Michael Cronin, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2000 Alameda Ave. to Thomas Knieriem, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2004.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Erik and Ashley Burgan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2850 Alliance Ave. to Theresa Decker, of Marine on St. Croix, Minn., for $439,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,900 in 2014.

John McCarthy and Michelle Childs-McCarthy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5412 Ruby Lane to Robert and Jennifer Jo Gardner, of Sarasota, for $296,500. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $31,400 in 1990.

Pier 550

Justin Bloom, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 8 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to Beth Dickinson-Ortiz, of Winter Springs, for $473,500. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2012.

Broadway Promenade

Craig and Sharon Ramey, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1116 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Mark and Weiss, trustee, of Chicago, for $375,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,500 in 2014.

Alinari

Harriet Morgan, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 1212 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Henry and Margaret Lilly, of Wilmette, Ill., for $369,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 2011.

Pelican Cove

Shohama Wiener, of New Rochelle, N.Y., sold her Unit 168 condominium at 1510 Pelican Point Drive to Douglas and Sarah MacDonald, of Marstons Mills, Mass., for $364,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2011.

Dolphin Tower

Beached Dolphin LLC sold the Unit 16-J condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Vincent and Lucia Payne, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1994.

Flora Villa

Jeanne Whaley, of Weare, N.H., sold the home at 4403 Cactus Ave. to Liuvis Montiel, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,878 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate East

Daniel Hering, trustee, sold the home at 4001 Kingston Terrace to Kenneth and Lois Seropian, of Sarasota, for $298,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2016.

Village Green Club Estates

Steven and Richard Harrison, of Highlands, N.C., sold their home at 3314 Sheffield Circle to Brian and Rebecca Simmons, of Novi, Mich., for $282,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,700 in 2014.

Bellevue Terrace

Marjorie McCallar, of Andrews, N.C., sold her home at 3092 Bay St. to Noah and Martin Burkholder, of Dundee, N.Y., for $259,500. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,000 in 1998.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Beach

N.C. Ferguson Construction Inc. sold the home at 5115 Dewey Place to Steven and Doreen Pryor, of Adiran, Mich., for $1,089,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2016.

Sunrise Cove

William Dodge, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 231 condominium at 9011 Midnight Pass Road to Philip Acker, Grant Acker, Erin Floyd and Kristin Brownell, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for $1 million. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2011.

The Mangroves

Giles Gilberston and Marianne Wooley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1229 Sea Plume Way to Home Savings Bank, trustee, for $840,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,779 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2010.

Siesta Key

Kathleen Keenan sold the home at 7676 Midnight Pass Road to Linda Sisson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Beach

Gerald and Laurie Wagner, of Newburgh, N.Y., sold their home at 447 Avenida De Mayo to Craig and Dawn Richardson, of Baltimore, Ohio, for $820,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2012.

Casa Mar

Joseph and Wendy Kesslak, of Johnstown, Pa., sold their Unit 36 condominium at 6006 Midnight Pass Road to MP Gerwels Group LLC for $808,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $705,100 in 2016.

Tortuga Beach

Keith and Ronda Philpott, trustees, of Olathe, Kansas, sold the Unit 100 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Frederick Booth, of New Durham, N.H., for $800,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $989,000 in 2007.

Point of Rocks Terrace

Bryan and Janice Kasprisin, of Joliet, Ill., and David Kasprisin, of Chicago, sold their home at 1144 Crescent St. to Laurie Zollinger, of Fairfield, Conn., for $795,000. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2004.

Whispering Sands

Richard and Nancy Steinberger sold their Unit 1003 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Philip and Gail Hagan, of Dallas, for $705,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,500 in 1974.

Warren Holmes and Julie Goss, of Potomac, Md., sold their Unit 205 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to John and Julie Fabiaschi, of Torrington, Conn., for $605,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $562,500 in April.

Gulf and Bay Club

Patti Sue Newquist, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 306 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Carolyn Locke, of Fishers, Ind., for $695,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2001.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Joseph and Judith Sumislawski, of Brentwood, Tenn., sold their Unit S-29 condominium at 5968 Midnight Pass Road to William Hinton, of W. Chester, Ohio, and Steven Mailhot, of Fairfield, Conn., for $585,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2009.

Coquille

Sharon Taylor, trustee, sold the Unit 109 condominium at 1141 Coquille St. to Gordon Gates and Amy Kolarich, of Ontario, Canada, for $570,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 1997.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Jerrel and Bonnie Brotman sold their Unit 201 condominium at 6265 Midnight Pass Road to Jonathan and Trish Wittmus, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $417,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,000 in 2010.

Siesta Shores

Michael Lofino and Barbara Gigante, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 9 condominium at 417 Beach Road to G4 Assets LLC for $275,000. Built in 1955, it has one bedroom, one bath and 494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2006.

Bay Oaks

Robert and Joan Cain, of Lakeside Park, Ky., sold their Unit E-24 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to David Briggs and Deborah Shorey, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two bath and 748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 5392 Greenbrook Drive to Casey and Debra Johnson, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, for $1,535,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,502 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Richard Bolduc, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4848 Hanging Moss Lane to Jason and Celeste Masurka, of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., for $525,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2010.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Stefan and Angela Dries, of Grossostheim, Germany, sold their home at 3714 Spyglass Hill Road to Debra Reams, of Sugar Grove, Ill., for $515,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,347 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2016.

Vineyards of Silver Oaks

Lori and Joseph Soldi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5135 Cote Du Rhone Way to Joseph and Susan D’Agostaro, of Shrewsbury, N.J., for $490,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2015.

Deer Creek

George and Evelyn Prytula, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8519 Woodbriar Drive to Russell and Michelle Prytula, of Chantilly, Va., for $450,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $78,000 in 1990.

Wellington Chase

James Dwyer III, of Renton, Wash., sold his home at 4915 Avon Lane to Louis and Nicolina Aristi, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Francesco and Carmela Covello sold their home at 7205 Monarda Drive to Merih Wahid and Melissa Radke, of Sarasota, for $384,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,900 in 2014.

Parisienne Gardens

Thomas and Phyllis Olejniczak, of Hamburg, N.Y., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 5222 Parisienne Place to Linda Short, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,000 in 2014.

Villagewalk

Robert Bruno and Esta Asteroff, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5360 Davini St. to Dwain and Zondra Abiya Stilson, of Kansas City, Mo., for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,300 in 2004.

Thomas and Nancy Wyshock sold their home at 5368 Davini St. to Kimberly Heindl, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,500 in 2012.

Traci Lynn Morgan sold her home at 5361 Davini St. to Eugenio and Carolyn Zuccherino, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Karen Rosenbloom, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4150 Westbourne Circle to Nancy Meyfarth and George Browske, of Sarasota, for $307,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Isles of Sarasota

Marc Insalaco and Ashley Bruce-DelMoro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1544 Ernesto Drive to Ira and Sharon Denenberg, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

TS Rentals LLC sold the home at 1631 Burgos Drive to Elyse Gottesman, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,400 in 2006.

Lakeshore Village

Anthony and Tamara Paolucci, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 60 condominium at 3871 Wilshire Drive to Jonathan Samuels, trustee, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2004.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Keith and Karen Jansen, of Sevierville, Tenn., sold their Unit 104 condominium at 7203 Prosperity Circle to Paul and Marilyn Marinelli, of Grantham, N.H., for $282,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,000 in 2004.

Villas at Deer Creek

Scott and Rosa Jones, of Osprey, sold their home at 4552 Deer Trail Blvd. to David and Mary Debney, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Khalil Barsoum, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 434 E. Mac Ewen Drive to James Hackman, trustee, of Middleburg, Va., for $545,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2000.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Gloria Schranz, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1219 Yacht Harbor Drive to Cornelia Cook, of Osprey, for $520,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,890 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,500 in 1987.

Robert and Marcia Nassey, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 1450 Landview Lane to Salim Cherif and Kimberly Kirkland, of Osprey, for $485,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2016.

Bishops Court at the Oaks Preserve

David and Janice Nascimbeni, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 85 Bay Head Lane to Edward Ryan, trustee, of Osprey, for $510,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2014.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

L. Todd and Sandra Frauhiger, of Indianapolis, sold their home at 980 Scherer Way to Kenneth and Gabrielle Zawacki, of Osprey, for $427,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $361,600 in 2004.

Joseph and Rosemary Hayes sold their home at 705 Fordingbridge Way to Ivan and Irena Kristoff, of Osprey, for $390,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,300 in 2003.

Rivendell

Thomas and Audrey Shumate, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold their home at 1010 Oak Preserve Lane to Joseph Rand and Debora Bonafino Rand, of Osprey, for $418,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,281 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,300 in 2005.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Jacques and Marlene Randanne De Vazeille, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 16 condominium at 1156 Beachcomber Court to Christopher and Michelle Conerby, of Powell, Ohio, for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,847 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Twin Laurel Estates

John and Louise Haggerty, of Montello, Wis., sold their home at 1109 Twin Laurel Blvd. to Andrew Pepper, of Nokomis, for $429,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2009.

Laurel Woodlands

Richard and Linda Lipinski, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1078 Eisenhower Drive to Bryan and Alona Wallace, of Nokomis, for $340,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.