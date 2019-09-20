Siesta Key Crystal Classic to benefit Ringling College

When the 10th annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic takes over Siesta Beach Nov. 15-18, the winners won’t be the only ones to leave with an award.

Siesta Beach Festival Inc. has joined with Ringling College of Art and Design for a portion of the proceeds from the classic to create a scholarship at the college. A press release said the scholarship will provide aid for students who plan to pursue higher education in art and design.

“The Siesta Key Crystal Classic has been a great artistic event since its beginning in 2010. Talented artists come from all over the world to create masterpieces of ephemeral art. We are pleased to support Ringling College of Art and Design, a notable artistic resource in our community, and their talented student body,” said Bob Parkinson, Siesta Beach Festival Board Member, in a press release.

The annual festival features sand sculptors from around the world who create sand sculptures on Siesta Beach. The artists have 24 hours during the four-day event to build the sculptures.

This year the event will work to reduce the use of single use plastic by including two WaterMonster tanks on-site for artists and guests to fill up their own cups or one purchased at the festival.

In addition to the main competition, a “Quick Sand” competition, sand sculpting lessons and an amateur sculpting competition will take place.

Ticket options for the event include a multi-day pass for $30 per adult or $15 per child and a one-day pass for $8 per adult or $5 per child. Reserved parking passes from Friday through Monday range from $29-$59.

For information go to siestakeycrystalclassic.com. To see last year’s event coverage click here.