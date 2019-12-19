 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 4 hours ago

Siesta Key condos sparkle

Siesta Key Condominium Council held its annual holiday lighting contest on Dec. 11.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Would it even feel like Christmas on the beach if Siesta Key didn’t hold its annual holiday lighting contest? Maybe, but it wouldn’t be nearly as fun.

In the category for 100 or more units, first place was a tie for Excelsior Beach to Bay Club and Siesta Dunes. In third was Siesta Harbor.

In the category for 50 to 100 units, Fisherman’s Cove took first place, Casablanca was second, and House Beach Resort was third.

In the category for fewer than 50 units, Seashell Condominiums was first, Marina del Sol was second, and Harbor Town Yacht Club was third.

