Siesta Key condominium sells for $2,215,000

A condominium in Summer Cove on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Paula Buscher, trustee, Sarasota, sold the Unit 804C condominium a 1660 Summerhouse Lane to Gyongyver Kadas, of Valldoreix, Spaing, for $2,215,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bath sand 2,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.86 million in 2015.

TOP SALES

SARASOTA

Marina Tower

Nancy Cobin and Howard Cobin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Susan Kasow, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.03 million in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5717 Autumn Fern Circle to Nam and Jacqueline Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $569,100. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,087 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Osprey Woods

Fifth Third Bank sold two properties at 32 Blake Way to Danielle Moseley, trustee, of Osprey, for $1,875,000. The first property was built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 8,408 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,192 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key Estates

Janet Wettlaufer, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1040 Gulf Winds Way to John and Lauren Swingle, of Winter Haven, for $1.3 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in 2010.

REAL ESTATE

SARASOTA

Nichols

William Takaes, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1746 Hillview St. to Timothy and Katherine Sturm, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2014.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 501 condominium at 1500 State St. to Noel and Gretchen Speranza, of Sarasota, for $527,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 404 condominium at 1500 State St. to Robert Smith, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,014 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 504 condominium at 1500 State St. to Alexandra and Josette Calame, of Osprey, for $504,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,014 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 1500 State St. to Lawrence Carroll, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $412,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 405 condominium at 1500 State St. to John and Kimberly Murphy, of Annapolis, Ind., for $409,100. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1500 State St. to Theresa Skahill, of Sarasota, for $398,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 505 condominium at 1500 State St. to Alexandra and Josette Calame, of Osprey, for $383,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area.

Cedar Cove Estates

John and Margaret LaForge, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1972 Baywood Terrace to John LaForge II, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,196 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,000 in 2014.

Dolphin Tower

Gary Ertl, of Osprey, sold his Unit 11-C condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Elizabeth Rand, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promeande

Pretium SFR Holding LLC sold the Unit 1516 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to William Klettke and Catherine Klettke, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,800 in 2016.

DeSota Park

Frances Fitzgerald, of Fernandina Beach, sold her home at 1975 Wisteria St. to Michael Burchette, of St. Petersburg, for $310,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2015.

Schindler’s

Albert Cote and Lucille Cote, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1755 Eighth St. to Daniel and Marlena Codre, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,500 in 2017.

La Linda Terrace

Veronica Medlin, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2162 Hawthorne St. to Sarah Medlin, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,119 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 2000.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Dockside Homes LLC sold the home at 5332 Shadow Lawn Drive to Shaun and Theresa Boros, of Sarasota, for $2.09 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2016.

Ralph S. Twitchell

W. David and M. Denise Sanders, of Elkhart, Ind., sold their home at 149 Big Pass Lane to John Boll, of Grand Rapids, Mich., for $1.85 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2012.

Whispering Sands

Donald Collary and Theresa Littlefield-Collary, trustees, of Beltsville, Md., sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to David Huber, of New Albany, Ohio, for $945,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2010.

Beachaven

Peter and Jacqueline Cooley, of Jefferson, La., sold their Unit 55 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Mark and Joni Daly, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 813 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

Richard Dear, of Sarasota, sold the home at 657 Beach Road to Scottish American on Siesta LLC for $474,500. Built in 1936, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,540 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2005.

Island Reef

Madel Enterprises LLC sold the Unit F405 condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Steven Obermann, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., for $465,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Peppertree Bay

Kenneth Angel, trustee, of Parkland, sold the Unit 202A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to Jim and Pam Thornton, of Archer, Iowa, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2017.

Gulf and Bay Club — Bayside

Daniel O’Neil, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 1239-C condominium at 1239 Siesta Bayside Drive to Gregory and Diane MacGillis, of Rumson, N.J., for $455,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2005.

Our House at the Beach

Richard Pinson and Noel Pinson, trustees, of Franklin, Tenn., sold the Unit C-209 condominium at 1111 Lake House Circle to Michael Zaccari, of Narrowsburg, N.Y., for $449,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Clifford and Mary King, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4836 Hanging Moss Lane to Jason Abeles, of Sarasota, for $435,700. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,061 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

James Farrelly, of Pasadena, Md., sold the home at 5749 Tristino Lane to Edwardine Costello and Sandra Sutliff, of Sarasota, for $338,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2012.

The Hamptons

Kevin and Blerina Bruns, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4990 Flagstone Drive to Peter and Patricia Chatard, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Rudolf Gutsche sold his home at 9532 Knightsbridge Circle to Jon and Arzu Dickinson and Jeffrey Dickinson, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,600 in 1993.

OSPREY

Sarabay Acres

Francis and Nathalie deWolf sold their home at 324 Kensey Lane to John Rattigan Jr., of Celebration, for $782,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2010.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A304 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Judith Derasse and William Wellstead, of Osprey, for $600,700. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A201 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to William Haarz and Patricia Haarz, of Osprey, for $530,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Philip Cato and Connie Cato, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 1163 Mallard Marsh Drive to Madel Enterprises LLC for $552,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $547,000 in 2016.

Park Trace Estates

Michael Wade, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 448 Park Trace Blvd. to William and Susan Barthold, of Johns Island, S.C., for $530,0000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,060 square feet of living area.

Towns-End-Shores

Richard and Theresa Dillon and Ellen Dillon, trustees, of Green Cove Springs, sold the home at 15 Shoreland Drive to Mo Li Meng Meng, of Osprey, for $510,000. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,256 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

Timothy and Paula Martin, of Leawood, Kansas, sold their home at 807 Shadow Bay Way to Dennis and Julane Bowman, of Savanna, Ill., for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 1999.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Horst Glanzner and Marion Schiffer-Glanzner, of Lorsch, Germany, sold their home at 2042 Timucua Trail to Scott and Beth Gronland, of Nokomis, for $430,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2009.