Siesta Key condominium sells for $1,785,000

A condominium in Siesta Villa II tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Landings Marina 1 sold the Unit E condominium at 439 Beach Road to David and Cynthia Hawkins, of Middlebury, Ind., for $1,785,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2006.

SARASOTA

Portofino on the Bay

Sarah Hazel and Stephen Morris, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 18 condominium at 1630 Assisi Drive to Chad and Melissa Schwendeman, of E. Gull Lake, Minn., for $1.15 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1126 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Ruth Kreindler, of Sarasota, for $982,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2010.

Kenilworth Estates

Darrell and Lesley Huntley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1703 Kenilworth St. to Alex McKenzie and Patricia Heck, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,429 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Lewis Combs

RJJM LLC sold the home at 1630 Hawthorne St. to Judith Love, trustee, of Tampa, for $900,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,065 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in May.

Avondale

Ann Fletcher, trustee, of Boca Grande, sold the home at 934 Yale St. to Larry Shulman and Holly Shulman, trustees, of Los Angeles, for $825,000. Built in 1938, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2005.

Harbor Acres

Gloria Moss, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1535 Harbor Place to Joel and Cynthia Wilson, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,503 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Shores

George and Barbara Cislo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5117 Admiral Place to Brant Webb, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,537 square feet of living area.

Marquee En Ville

Peter Cavallo, of Colchester, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 108-B condominium at 235 Cocoanut Ave. to Daniel Hansen, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2012.

Phillippi Landings

Kathleen Morgan, trustee, of Anna Maria, sold the Unit 306 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to William Campbell and Sara Brook, of Westford, Mass., for $475,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $779,600 in 2006.

Woodbury

Leatrice Malak, of Dallas, sold the home at 2710 Davis Blvd. to Elisa Braccini Paolo Lorenzi, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,200 in 2012.

Plat of Sarasota

Tetra Terra Development LLC sold the home at 1469 Fifth St. to Premier on 5th LLC for $416,500. Built in 1930, it has two bedrooms, one baths and 870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $532,000 in 2017.

Bay’s Bluff

Yvonne D’Ambrose sold her Unit 601 condominium at 1100 Imperial Drive to Anne Hyde, trustee, of Springfield, Va., for $395,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate East

Dan and Tammera Kiefer, of Athens, Ga., sold their home at 3670 Kingston Blvd. to Michael and Marilyn Zingarelli, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $148,000 in 1997.

Washington Park

Anthony and Lynn-Ann De Lima sold their home at 626 Lafayette Court to Eloise Abraham, of Denver, for $340,000. Built in 1938, it has one bedroom, one baths and 871 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Scott Cahill, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2504 Fruit Tree Drive to Robert Teal and Doris Golden Teal, of Sarasota, for $334,500. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Katharine and Ethan Weiss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2440 Valencia Drive to Mary Cook, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2014.

Karen Fenter-Bradenburg, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2517 Valencia Drive to Craig and Deborah Harcup and Blake and Kelsie Harcup, of Sarasota, for $277,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,000 in 1992.

Bellevue Terrace

TFC Homes LLC sold the home at 3120 Irving St. to Sy Suire and Efrosini Nikolaides, of Sarasota, for $306,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,001 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,000 in 2015.

Loma Linda Park

Jory Berkwits, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 2268 Temple St. to Daphne White, of Sarasota, for $279,900. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Jonathan McWilliams, trustee, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 825 S. Osprey Ave. to Gloria Newcomb, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate

C. Peter Clark, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2455 Breakwater Circle to HP Florida I LLC for $278,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in March.

Bay Haven

George Swartz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 943 Patterson Drive to Robin Thomas, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area.

Blakemore Lane

Marica Picha, trustee, sold the home at 1675 Blakemore Lane to John and Sheila Sharpe, of Sarasota, for $269,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $67,500 in 1985.

Paver Park Estates

Jessica Heinz, of St. Petersburg, sold her home at 461 S. Shade Ave. to Thomas Lucido and Kiara Kincheloe, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,500 in 2016.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Lyndon Pullman, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3512 Brookline Drive to Lee Whitford, of Port Townsend, Wash., for $252,500. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2005.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties Inc.

William and Jane McGinty sold their home at 7340 Pine Needle Road to Stephen Wood and Carolyn Meyer, of High Falls, N.Y., for $1.6 million. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2003.

Siesta Key Beach Residences

Cuatro Robles USA Corp. sold the Unit 512 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Stanley Crew LLC for $1.53 million. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $925,000 in 2012.

Siesta Breakers

Ronald Hancock, trustee, of Northville, Mich., sold the Unit 405 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Alfred Mascia, trustee, of Ossining, N.Y., for $879,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $526,400 in 2001.

Sarasota Beach

Wilma McCarthy, trustee, and Teresa Rafalko, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5326 Calle Florida to Jeffrey and Jessica Scherer, of Brewster, Mass., for $711,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area.

Prince’s Gate

Mary Demert, trustee, of E. Brightwaters, N.Y., Edward Hilbert, of Sarasota, and Margaret Young, of Wilmington, N.C., sold the home at 1267 Whitehall Place to Donna and Scott Swanson, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,000 in 1984.

Turtle Bay

Richard Mackenzie and Sandra Mackenzie, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 606-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Billy R. McGrew Trust for $600,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2004.

Vista Hermosa

204 A Vista Hermosa LLC sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6727 Midnight Pass Road to John and Kathleen Morris, of Braintree, Mass., for $380,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Bay Oaks

M&M Hassard LLC sold the Unit C-22 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Mark and Tyson Quire, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Isles of Sarasota

Victor and Madeleine Bellavance, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5969 Roseto Place to William Taft Jr. and Alice Sciarrino, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2009.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Alik Batian, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5737 Liatris Circle to Giselle Guzman, of Rogers, Ark., for $436,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2016.

Deer Creek

Carol Wharin and Jane Galda, trustees, sold the home at 8559 Woodbriar Drive to Julian and Simona Claudia, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 1995.

Isles of Sarasota

Antoinette Gleason, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1730 Burgos Drive to Russell and Cynthia Waldman, of Sarasota, for $338,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2016.

Dolores McLellan, of Parker, Colo., sold her home at 5906 Guarino Drive to John Molinaro and Karina Soto-Molinaro, trustees, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,100 in 2012.

Stoneybrook Fairway Verandas

Joan and Frank Janda, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 811 condominium at 9601 Castle Point Drive to Bruce and Barbara Hinkle, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,600 in 1995.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Gary and Noreen Strauch, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 119 Sea Anchor Drive to David and Deborah Flamenbaum, of Holtsville, N.Y., for $420,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Admiral Benbow Club

Robert Salie, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3604 Casey Key Road to Michael and Patricia Ruggerio, of Pittstown, N.J., for $830,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 1999.

Sorrento East

Michael Re and Karen Kim-Re and Leslie and Paul Oslansky, of Carlsbad, Calif., sold their home at 110 Rubens Drive to Scott and Sherrie Medford, of Nokomis, for $287,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,123 square feet of living area.