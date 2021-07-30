Siesta Drive segment closed through September for construction

Westbound traffic for the block west of U.S. 41 is temporarily closed to facilitate the installation of a waterline.
The westbound lanes of Siesta Drive between U.S. 41 and Honeysuckle Drive are closed as crews install a water line, the city announced this week.
The closure is scheduled to remain in place through September. The city announced a pair of detour routes while construction is ongoing:
- For drivers traveling southbound on U.S. 41, use Bay Road to go west.
- For drivers traveling northbound, use Webber Street.
The water line project is intended to improve the flow an resiliency of the utility system, according to a city release.