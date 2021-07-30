 Skip to main content
Construction crews installing a water line on Siesta Drive
Sarasota Friday, Jul. 30, 2021 53 min ago

Siesta Drive segment closed through September for construction

Westbound traffic for the block west of U.S. 41 is temporarily closed to facilitate the installation of a waterline.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

The westbound lanes of Siesta Drive between U.S. 41 and Honeysuckle Drive are closed as crews install a water line, the city announced this week.

The closure is scheduled to remain in place through September. The city announced a pair of detour routes while construction is ongoing:

  • For drivers traveling southbound on U.S. 41, use Bay Road to go west.
  • For drivers traveling northbound, use Webber Street.

The water line project is intended to improve the flow an resiliency of the utility system, according to a city release.

