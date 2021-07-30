Siesta Drive segment closed through September for construction

The westbound lanes of Siesta Drive between U.S. 41 and Honeysuckle Drive are closed as crews install a water line, the city announced this week.

The closure is scheduled to remain in place through September. The city announced a pair of detour routes while construction is ongoing:

For drivers traveling southbound on U.S. 41, use Bay Road to go west.

For drivers traveling northbound, use Webber Street.

The water line project is intended to improve the flow an resiliency of the utility system, according to a city release.