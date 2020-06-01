Siesta Drive home sells for $3.15 million

A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seahawk Participations Inc. sold the home at 852 Siesta Drive to Seth Katz and Renee Milgrom-Katz, of Sarasota, for $3.15 million. Built in 2006, it has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,646 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Desota Park

Curtis Toale and Robert Toale sold their home at 1865 Clematis St. to RJJM LLC for $575,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,400 in 2004.

Pelican Cove

Laurie Stevens and Jonathan Stevens, trustees, sold the Unit 112 condominium at 1603 Bayhouse Point Drive to Douglas and Sandra Barton, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2005.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Payne Park Village: Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 405 Gowdy Road to Thomas Bridgham and Claudia Bridgham, trustees, of Auburn, Wash., for $649,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,468 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club: Karl-Hugo Schlunk and Karl-Christian Schlunk, trustees, of Boyds, Md., sold the home at 8711 Grey Oaks Ave. to Judith Koch, of S. Beloit, Ill., for $525,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2001. OSPREY Sorrento Shores: Kristine Ottman, of North Venice, sold her home at 385 Cezanne Drive to James and Holly Holm, of Osprey, for $365,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1999. NOKOMIS Sorrento East: Lubomir Stefaniak and Helena Stefaniakova, of Sarasota, sold their home at 404 Signorelli Drive to James and Linda Carroll, of Nokomis, for $350,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Coral Cove

Dennis Costa and Terri Salt Costa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1849 Cockleshell Drive to Beth Lukens, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $286,500 in 2018.

Willowbrook

Steven and Mary Smith sold their home at 9049 Willowbrook Drive to Timothy and Marling Capadalis, of Osprey, for $340,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,943 square feet of living area. It sold for $331,500 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Jose Hernandez Jr. and Sherry Guzick Hernandez, of Nokomis, sold their home at 7457 Curtiss Ave. to Frederick Williams and Susan Williams, trustees, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,611 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 1996.

RYEVA Properties LLC sold the home at 7275 Antigua Place to Robert Huff, trustee, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,050 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2011.

Gulf Gate

Sally Engel, trustee, sold the home at 2739 Safe Harbor Drive to Cynthia Weisinger, of Sarasota, for $296,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,714 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Avis Bechtold, of Roanoke, Va., sold the home at 2479 Espanola Ave. to Brian and Loretta Logun, of Marietta, Ga., for $281,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,688 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Mimi’s Siesta Properties LLC sold the home at 5243 Calle Menorca to Kenzie Properties LLC for $1.5 million. Built in 1969, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2017.

Whispering Sands

Donald and Karen Pallies, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Anne Overbeck, trustee, of Hingham, Mass., for $433,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2013.

Mariner’s Inlet

William and Irene Wood, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1-A condominium at 9042 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Maria Shuflat, of Harbor, N.J., for $340,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,183 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,500 in 2009.

PALMER RANCH

Villagewalk

Roger and Sheila Christensen, trustees, of Charlevoix, Mich., sold the home at 5744 Ferrara Drive to Margarita Zavalia-Bunge and Evadne Archambault, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2013.

Stephen and Paula Cohen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7544 Pesaro Drive to Jerome Blumengarten, of Sarasota, for $321,500. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Richard and Cynthia Cope, of Osprey, sold their home at 7550 Quinto Drive to Douglas Snadecki and Nancy Snadecki, trustees, of Marblehead, Mass., for $305,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,900 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

Robert Condon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5956 Mariposa Lane to Bruce and Diane Fox, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,800 in 2008.

Stonebridge

Edward Powers and Mara Linscott, of Plymouth, Mass., sold their home at 4851 Flagstone Drive to Katherine and Rene Fonte, of Sarasota, for $433,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,154 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Daryl and Jessica Alopaeus, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5782 Inkberry Circle to Arnut Paothong, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,800 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

George Uhl Jr., trustee, of Belleville, Ill., sold the home at 8716 Pebble Creek Lane to William and Ana Sachs, of Tinton Falls, N.J., for $340,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $243,000 in 1999.

Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club

Geraldine Beltinck, trustee, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 6423 Approach Road to Dennis and Marilyn Britt, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,841 square feet of living area. It sold for $117,000 in 1990.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

Robert Horn and Diane Miller, of Venice, sold their home at 304 Cavallini Drive to Darin and Rebecca Armbruster, of Sunbury, Ohio, for $320,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,556 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 1999.

Jesse K. Hill’s

Joseph Fowler, of Sarasota, sold his home at 304 Hills Road to Mark Laneve Jr., of Nokomis, for $265,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2017.