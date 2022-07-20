Siesta Breeze Trolley hits 1 million riders

The Siesta Breeze Trolley recently carried its 1 millionth rider on Siesta Key.

The trolleys have been going almost nonstop since the free service's start in 2017 — which helps bring down traffic congestion with the many tourists that visit the area — and there are numbers to prove it.

The event was cause for celebration, featuring Sarasota County Commission Chair Al Maio and Sarasota County Area Transit representatives.

"For every two people that ride the trolley, that's one less car movement on Siesta," Maio said.

The service runs 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call 311 or go to SCGov.net.