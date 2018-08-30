Siesta Bayside home sells for $3.3 million

A home in Siesta’s Bayside tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gerard Lee, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 506 Venice Lane to John Mansfield, of Venice, for $3.3 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.45 million in 2009.

SARASOTA

Nichols of Sarasota Heights

Leslie and Ellen Holst, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1703 Hyde Park St. to Anthony Meketa and Cynthia Restrepo, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2015.

Southpointe Shores

Frederick and Sheila Kinnard, of Franklin, N.C., sold their home at 7654 Cove Terrace to Ronald and Sharon Rose, of Bloomington, Ind., for $1.05 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,441 square feet of living area.

Pine Shores Estates

Gary and Kathleen Hendricks sold their home at 6446 Hollywood Blvd. to David and Gina Warren, of Sarasota, for $920,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 1994.

Desota Park

Ronald Sobotka Jr. and Cynthia Collins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1966 Hyde Park St. to John Travers and Judith Pilbat, of New York City, for $850,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $835,000 in 2015.

Townhomes of Orange Club

Vandyk Sarasota-Orange Avenue Inc. sold the Unit 620 condominium at 620 Rawls Ave. to Patrick Defeo, of Sarasota, for $827,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,092 square feet of living area.

Osprey Avenue

Irish Oak 602 LLC sold two properties at 602 Ohio Place to John and Kerry Shkor, of Sarasota, for $789,300. The first property was built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,644 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2006, it has one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $915,000 in 2017.

Cottage Walk

Gulfside Homes – Twin Oaks LLP sold their Unit 2 condominium at 1823 Laurel St. to Casey Brown, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,931 square feet of living area.

Le Chateau

Carolyn Aaron, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 51 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Steven and Kimberly Smith, of Prior Lake, Minn., for $575,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1999.

Bay Plaza

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Darrel Reece and John Reece, of Sarasota, for $504,800. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1999.

Hager Park

SRQ Turn Key Investments LLC sold the home at 2660 Novus St. to James and Kathy Bloch, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,651 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,300 in 2004.

Gulf Gate East

Ann Cash, of Hollywood, Calif., sold her home at 4230 Kingston Court to Daniel Linden and Samantha Haas-Linden, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,129 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 2000.

Dolphin Tower

Brett Stolson and Gregory Creech, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 8-A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Janet Bridges, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,600 in 2016.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Jerry and Kathy Jordan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3263 Pine Valley Drive to Steven Ryckman, of Sarasota, for $324,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2002.

South Gate

Steven and Rawley Ryckman sold their home at 3034 Dawson St. to Virginia Heidersberger, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2015.

Sapphire Shores

Commercial Residential Investments LLC sold the home at 425 Sapphire Drive to BayPad Investments LLC for $315,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2017.

Robin Hood Woods

Carol Christie and Cecily Deex, of Sarasota, sold their home at 901 Pattison Ave. to Sylvie Obidowski and Amy Muth, of Acworth, Ga., for $299,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,205 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2012.

Village Green Club Estates

Evan and Michelle Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3375 Sheffield Circle to Martin and Elissa Rosch, of Sarasota, for $287,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1997.

Castel Del Mare

Jody Friedman, of W. Bloomfield, Mich., sold the Unit 1624-301 condominium at 1624 Stickney Point Road to Joseph Etter, of Ontario, Canada, for $285,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Grove Lawn

Nancy Sparks, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2115 Hibiscus St. to Jeth and Megan Lindsey, of Sarasota for $275,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,000 in 2007.

Ashley Oaks

Charles and Janet Foster, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3224 Woodberry Lane to Laurel Stone, trustee, of Sarasota, for $272,500. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate

Integral Property Solutions Inc. sold the home at 2545 Bispham Road to Jennifer Thoms, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in January.

Pelican Cove

Dominick and Maryann Capuzzi sold their Unit 302 condominium at 1608 Bayhouse Point Drive to Val Washington, of Scotia, N.Y., for $260,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 2012.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Kevin and Shelley Vier, of Nevada, Iowa, sold their home at 827 Paradise Way to Greg and Samantha Finchum, of Salisbury, N.C., for $1.3 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2011.

Sarasota Beach

Joseph and Kathleen Arbanas, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 387 Island Circle to Timothy and Pauline Keegan, of Haddonfield, N.J., for $625,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Boca Siesta

PEKS LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Lawrence and Cynthia Kopczyk, of Lexington, Ky., for $443,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,500 in 2013.

Midnight Cove

John Dudek, trustee, of Chicago, sold the Unit 632 condominium at 6318 Midnight Cove Road to James Wheeler and Toni Angello-Wheeler, of Kunkletown, Pa., for $375,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,000 in 1994.

White Sands Village

Lee Breyer, of Ellenton, sold the Unit 412 condominium at 5665 Midnight Pass Road to Charles and Ewelina Wahren, of St. Paul, Minn., for $329,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $39,700 in 1978.

Twin Palms of Siesta Key

Tara McCoy, of Decherd, Tenn., sold her Unit 1 condominium at 1115 Point of Rocks Road to One SRQ LLC for $320,000. Built in 1954, it has one bedroom, two baths and 536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,500 in 2008.

PALMER RANCH

Valencia at Prestancia

Andrea and Jeffrey Goodman, of Stockbridge, Mass., sold their Unit 13 condominium at 4561 Murcia Blvd. to Darrell and Lesley Huntley, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,677 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Gladys Abdo Moghabghab, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5777 Valente Place to Stanley Yudin and Linda Charnes, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $492,400 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

Ellen Jackel, trustee, sold the home at 5675 Cabrera Court to Joseph Caiozzo, of Sarasota, for $282,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2012.

Village des Pins

Kenneth Carter, trustee, sold the Unit 128 condominium at 3645 White Pine Court to Robert and Sherry Frost, of Waterford, Mich., for $250,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2007.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Danny and Lynn Maxwell, of Osprey, sold their home at 29 Landlubber Lane to Shana Proffitt, of Osprey, for $545,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,453 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2005.

Emerald Woods at Oaks III

Brian and Kirsteen Etherington sold their home at 201 Turquoise Lane to Douglas and Robin Frank, of Osprey, for $310,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2012.