Showing their Jewish pride

A group of a couple dozen gathered to wield signs and show their Jewish pride.

Sarasota's Jewish community rallied behind an online AJC campaign, #JewishAndProud, as they gathered to celebrate their shared identity.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, a group of a couple dozen people associated with and organized by the American Jewish Committee gathered at the Sarasota Yacht Club to publicly display their Jewish pride with T-shirts and signs with the hashtag #JewishAndProud. The event was part of a larger movement with AJC's international committees to raise awareness and combat the rise of anti-Semitism around the world. Communities of Jewish people are organizing worldwide and joining in the hashtag campaign.

"We shouldn't hide, but feel pride," AJC West Coast Florida director Brian Lipton said. "We can't let this (violence) become the norm."