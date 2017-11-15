Shot peacock returns to Paradise

In Mill Creek’s version of “Romeo and Juliet,” the young couple has a second chance at life together — albeit as a pair of peacocks.

For the past year, peafowl, named Romeo and Juliet by neighbors, have roamed freely in Phase VI of Mill Creek, primarily on 18th Place East, on the east side of Rye Road. Juliet hatched three peachicks (of which two have survived) less than two months ago, and the family had wandered the neighborhood as usual until the morning of Oct. 27 — when Romeo was found shot.

Birds of Paradise Bird Sanctuary founder Debbie Huckaby fielded the call for help from Brad Wilcosh, who found Romeo in his

Peacock lore All but one of the peacocks at Birds of Paradise Sanctuary & Rescue came from Longboat Key. Birds of Paradise founder Debbie Huckaby agreed to take some the Longboat birds, which came in shifts as trappers caught them, in April 2016. Longboat Key had contracted with Nuisance Wildlife Removal to remove and relocate all but 12 males of its 46-bird flock. The company had started trapping animals in January 2016. After completing a quarantine on property, the eight peafowl Huckaby rescued were released onto her land to roam freely. Six of the peafowl paired off and migrated elsewhere — one set to Mill Creek and another to Panther Ridge, Huckaby said. The third pair went to the Water Treatment Plant, but the male, Bubba, returned to Birds of Paradise after losing its mate.

yard and unable to walk.

Huckaby, who accepted Romeo and Juliet from Longboat Key, took the peacock to Dr. Michael Bonda, of River Landings Animal Clinic. Initially, they thought he had been hit by a car or injured by another animal. An X-ray revealed Romeo’s femur had been shattered by a .22-caliber bullet. Bonda had worried Romeo may lose his leg to the injury, but his surgery was a success.

Romeo returned to Birds of Paradise on Nov. 7, where he now is quarantined for the next 60 days or so as he heals. A followup surgery is planned to remove pins in his leg.

He was reunited with his family Nov. 9, after they were trapped.

“We decided it would be best for their safety if the peacocks were removed (from Mill Creek),” Huckaby said.

Romeo and his family seemed popular in their “spot” in Mill Creek. All but one neighbor who spoke with the East County Observer said they enjoyed watching the animals, despite the fact that they could be a little noisy and messy.

In fact, the Mill Creek Phase VI homeowners association board voted to pay for Romeo’s medical treatment and the removal of his family — about $1,000.

“We felt like they’re part of the neighborhood,” HOA President John Dawson said of why the HOA picked up the bill. “I don’t think it was anyone in our neighborhood (who would do this).”

Wilcosh, who discovered Romeo injured in his bushes and called for help, called Romeo’s injury “unfortunate.” He said some neighbors disliked the birds because of the messes they made and would chase them away with brooms, but others virtually tried to adopt them as pets. Overall, people seemed to enjoy them and would regularly watch for them crossing the street, or they would stop to take pictures of them.

“They were kind of an attraction,” Wilcosh said. “It was a surprise anybody would go to that extreme (to remove them).”

Neighbor Jim Arvin agreed, admitting the birds could be messy but it didn’t bother him, particular in Mill Creek, where he regularly sees deer and other wildlife.

“They do their duty on the porch. I take a hose to it, and it doesn’t bother me,” Arvin said. “I enjoy the peacocks.”

Timothy Goodwin, who grew up on a 150-acre farm in Tennessee and had peacocks on his family’s property, would rather have peafowl around than not. However, he isn’t enamored with them like his wife, Kathy, who practically tried to make them pets.

“They’re a bit of a hassle to have around your house, really — they’re very messy,” he said. “But it’s kind of cool to have them around. They’re great big beautiful birds.”

Peacock fun facts — Peafowls are members of the pheasant family. — Although most people call the birds peacocks, the term technically only refers to the male bird. Overall, the birds are peafowl. Females are peahens and babies are peachicks. — Peahen typically lay three to eight eggs at a time. They take about four weeks to hatch, and peachicks can walk immediately, although they cannot flap their way up to a tree for safety for about two weeks. — Peahens typically mate twice a year. — Peafowl live an average of 15 years. — A group of peafowl is called an “ostentation.”

Romeo and Juliet would visit his backyard between 3 and 5 p.m. almost every day. He bought mill worms to feed them.

He helped trap Juliet and their offspring.

“If somebody out there is taking pot shots at them, I’m going to assist in getting them out of here,” Goodwin said.

Neighbors said they were angered — and worried —not only that someone would shoot Romeo, but that someone would fire a gun in a residential neighborhood. Shooting a firearm in a residential area is a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law, said Dave Bristow, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodwin had success trapping Juliet and her peachicks, and as Huckaby toted them off in an oversized dog crate Nov. 9, neighbors gathered around to snap photos and bid farewell to the birds. They were sad, they said, but they want the birds to be safe.

Going forward, Huckaby says she has no plans to cage Romeo and his family long term.

This time, however, she hopes having their peachicks on her property off Waterline Road will help the Romeo and Juliet claim Birds of Paradise as their new forever home and keep them from wandering off the property.