A 35-year-old male was found dead Thursday at 11:30 p.m. after being shot at The Venue at Lockwood Apartments in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman who said she heard shots fired and found a man, whose identity is not being released at this time, lying on the ground. The woman told deputies she had observed suspicious activity shortly before hearing the gunshots, then ran outside to locate the victim. She told deputies she attempted CPR but the victim did not respond. The report did not specify what kind of suspicious activity was observed.

The Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was observed fleeing the scene in a tan or silver "small" vehicle.

No other details were released.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO Homicide Tip Line at (941) 747-3011, Ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.