Shooting erupts after River Club party in Bradenton

Two people were injured after shots were fired at approximately 3 a.m. at a large party being held on the 6700 block of Oakmont Way in the River Club Sunday morning.

Neither injury was a gunshot wound but occurred when the people were injured while fleeing the scene. Neither injury was life threatening.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies had arrived on the scene at 1:20 a.m. due to noise complaints and complaints about cars being parked illegally. Upon arrival, deputies determined the noise was not excessive while party organizers assisted in locating vehicle owners who needed to move their cars.

The shots were fired at the end of the party just before 3 a.m.

While the Sheriff's Office release called the party large, neighbors estimated hundreds of guests attended.

The Manatee CountySheriff's Office has no other information as the investigation is ongoing. The names of the victims were not released. Anyone with information is asked to contract the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011.