Shirley Victoria (Cherrington) Hunt Given Beachum

1921-2020

Shirley Victoria (Cherrington) Hunt Given Beachum, 99, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away November 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Ralph and Edith (Longenberger) Cherrington, born on August 7, 1921 in Catawissa, PA.

With America’s entry into WWII in 1941, Shirley joined the Women’s Army Corp. (WAC). She initially served as a link instructor in Pueblo, Colorado where she met and married a pilot, Lt. Grady Hunt. She was later assigned to the Army Airway Communication System and transferred to London enduring the dangerous and continual German bombing assault. While there she received the tragic news that her husband and his entire crew were killed when his B-24 was shot down over Holland. Upon Germany’s surrender, she was sent to Wiesbaden, Germany until her discharge in November, 1945.

After her return to the U.S., she moved with her mother to Sarasota, Florida where she married Stanley Given. Together, they owned and operated the Tail O’ The Pup Restaurants in Sarasota and Branchville, NJ. In 1963, the family moved to Deland, FL where her husband served as Executive Vice President of Ardmore Farms, the citrus division of the H.W. Given Company.

In 1980, Shirley returned to Longboat Key to care for her mother, Edith and soon became a fixture in Longbeach Village. She served as President of the LBK Historical Society and was active in the LBK Center for the Arts. A visit to her home would always reveal a new painting on her easel. She endeared herself to many friends on the island and will always be remembered for her unwavering opinions, her sense of humor and her uncanny meticulous memory.

She is survived by her sons, Baron Given and his wife, Monica, Stanley Given and his wife, Dr. Terri Dolan; five grandchildren, Wendy, Cindi, Chelsea, Brittany and Tori; five great grandchildren, Logan, Alyssa, Nic, Julia and Kylee; a brother, Rodney Cherrington his wife, Suzi and a vast number of nieces, nephews and cousins. To all, she was known as Nana Shirley.

Having lived for 99 years and 3 months, one of her last requests was to tell her friends how much she loved and appreciated them. They were the icing on her cake.

Her cremated remains will be interred at 10:00 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to your local DAV or VFW. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

SERVICE:

Friday, December 4, 2020, 10 AM

Sarasota National Cemetery