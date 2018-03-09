Shirley E. Peterson

March 1, 1937 - January 7, 2018

Shirley E. Peterson died January 7, 2018 on Longboat Key, FL. Born on March 1, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of Rudolph and Bess Peterson.

She leaves behind her sister, Betty Marie Thorp, a niece, Robin Marie Thorp, a nephew Todd Edward Thorp, a great nephew Chase Dale Edward, two great nieces, Madison Anne and Kelsey Marie Thorp and her beloved cat “Babe”.

Thanks to her many friends for their loving care in her time of need, at the Twin Shores on Longboat Key, FL. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

SERVICE:

