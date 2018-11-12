Sherman Cooper

September 29, 1932 - November 9, 2018

Sherman Cooper, 86, of University Park Country Club, previously of Longboat Key, passed on November 9th, 2018.

Beloved husband of sixty-four years to Joyce, loving father of Craig Cooper (Valerie), Stacey Eldredge (David), Robin Cooper (Jimi Lewis). Loving brother of Muriel and Harold Greenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Lindsay, Leah, Madeline and Julia. Predeceased by grandson Andrew Cady Eldredge.

Born 1932 in New Haven, CT, Sherman graduated from University of Connecticut and served in the Air Force Strategic Air Command. President and CEO of Cooper Real Estate Properties and Fairbank Mortgage Corporation, he was devoted to his employees and friends from all walks of life.

A family man, he resided in Middlebury, CT, Longboat Key, FL, and Rockport, MA where he spent his summer days sailing his beloved boat Fairbank out of Eastern Point Yacht Club and caring for his beautiful gardens. Sherman loved music and all forms of art.

He was a long-term active board member of Pilobolus Dance Theater and was honored as Director Emeritus. He was a founding board member of Sarasota Contemporary Dance and was a noted collector of contemporary glass sculptures. Many friends described him as a Renaissance man. Sherman was charismatic, witty, and respected by all. He will be remembered for his sense of fun, his friendship, his hearty laugh, and his love of family.

A celebration of his life was held on Sunday November 11th at Temple Beth Israel, Longboat Key.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

1400 Boulevard of the Arts suite 300

Sarasota, FL 34236

or Temple Beth Israel

567 Bay Isles Rd

Longboat Key, FL 34228