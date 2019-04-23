Sheriff’s Office participates in “Operation School Zone Safety”

This week, from April 22 through April 26, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be ensuring the safety of local school zones through an initiative called “Operation School Safety.”

“Deputies in Sarasota County and across the state of Florida will be closely monitoring school zones to increase public awareness about the safety of students traveling to and from school,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

As they participate in the initiative, the Sheriff’s Office will increase its monitoring of traffic laws, speed limits and violations — particularly for those who pass stopped school buses — as well as post safety reminders in areas that see high volumes of traffic.

“Drivers should always be vigilant and never allow distractions to take their eyes off the road,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said. “The greater risk is not to your wallet but to the life and safety of a child, so slow down and pay even closer attention when driving before and after school.”