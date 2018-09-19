Sheriff's Office dog lost in Parrish

Be on the lookout — for Boss.

Boss, a K-9 police dog for the Manatee County Sheriff's Department, ran away Wednesday morning into a wooded area off County Road 675 in Parrish, near Fox Brook Communities.

Boss was doing his morning routine and was distracted by something when he took off into the woods. Boss is a Belgian Malinois who has a friendly demeanor. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011.