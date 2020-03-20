During a Friday afternoon Manatee County news conference, Sheriff Rick Wells said a rumor circulating on the internet that the county would be under martial law or lockdown is "absolutely false."

"There has been no discussion about locking down Manatee County," Wells said. "There has been no discussion about staying in your home."

He asked the citizens to voluntarily remain at home unless they absolutely needed to travel for necessities.

Wells also said his department isn't trying to arrest people who violate the order to remain off the beaches, which were closed Friday morning. He said his deputies have a presence there to inform people about why they are being asked to stay off the beaches.

"We are not trying to incarcerate people who are walking on the beach," he said.

Dr. Jennifer Bencie of the Manatee County Department of Health said the county has moved employees from other departments to man the 3-1-1 information service line to extend that service.