Sharyn (Caron) Goeldner

1951-2021

Sharyn (Caron) Goeldner, 70, died September 3, 2021, surrounded by several of her loving step daughters, at her home in Osprey, FL. Sharon was born on March 16, 1951 in Springfield, MA. Her parents, Robert and Wanda Caron, raised her in Ludlow, MA and she graduated from Ludlow High School in 1969.

She worked at New England Telephone for 20 years and made many friends there. She married Robert Goeldner in 1986 and they built a life together, growing a successful business, traveling extensively, and enjoying and raising Robert’s six children and ten grandchildren. In 2000, they built a home in Osprey, FL and would winter there and spend summers at their home in Suffield, CT. She caught the golf bug and enjoyed playing in leagues and with friends and family. She selflessly devoted the past few years of her life to caring for her husband as he succumbed to the effects of dementia. Whether it came to entertaining, decorating or fashion, Sharyn’s eye for details was second to none. Like the grove of Birch trees visible from her favorite sunroom at her home in Suffield, Sharyn was unique, beautiful, strong, and elegant. She brought tremendous joy to her husband, family, and friends and they will miss her greatly.