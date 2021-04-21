Sharing experience

Jeanette Wirz, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, has been fishing for 65 years, and Larry Naddeo, the chairman of the club's board, has been fishing for 70 years.

Wirz and Naddeo want to share their fishing experience with anyone wanting to pick up a rod and learn how to fish during the club's Learn to Fish at James L. Patton Park.

"Seeing them take the information we share and exercise it is rewarding," Wirz said.

All ages are welcome to attend the next Fishing Saturday at 10 a.m. May 15 at James L. Patton Park. Register at MyLWR.com.

Kyle Washburn and Marina Lagasse. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

First swing's the charm

The Meadows resident Marina Lagasse hadn't played mini golf in more than a year when she decided to spend her Friday off work at The Fish Hole at Lakewood Ranch with playing partner Kyle Washburn.

But Washburn, a frequent mini golf player, had a feeling it would be her lucky day. When Lagasse teed off on the fifth hole, Washburn's hunch came to fruition.

"It felt great," Lagasse said. "I was counting on myself to make a hole-in-one today."