Neighbors
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 6, 2019 8 hours ago

Shabbat serves up a storm

Hurricane Dorian didn't scare off this Community Day School's potluck.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Even the threat of Hurricane Dorian knocking on Sarasota’s door couldn’t stop the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School from partying up a storm at its second annual Interfaith Back-to-School Shabbat Potluck.

More than 150 people came together to celebrate the new school year at the Beatrice Freidman Theater.

Families from all ages, religions and backgrounds brought dishes that were overflowing on the tables. All leftovers were donated to local organizations that serve the hungry.

