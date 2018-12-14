Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sarasota, Manatee counties

The possibility of rough weather arriving from the Gulf of Mexico this evening has prompted the National Weather Service to post a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for Manatee and Sarasota counties, among others.

A special marine warning was also posted until 5:15 p.m.

A cold front moving its way south and east was pushing a strong squall line in front of it, expected to come ashore this evening. Winds ahead of the front have been in the 20-25 mph range.

Heavy rain, strong winds and frequent lightning are possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The watch, which means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, extends north to Citrus County, south to Punta Gorda and east into the middle of the state.

Rain totals could reach up to 2 inches, not including the rain that fell across the region earlier today.

Certain events, like the Southside Village Holiday Stroll, have been postponed until a later date, yet to be announced.