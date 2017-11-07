Several downtown Sarasota roads to close for Veterans Day Parade

Vehicles will be towed if not removed from the parade route by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Several downtown Sarasota roads will be closed Nov. 11 for the annual Veterans Day Parade. Vehicles not removed by the posted time and location below will be towed at the owner’s expense.
This year's street closures and times:
- 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Main Street from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court
- 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
- 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
- 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street
- 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
- 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Pineapple Avenue from State Street to First Street