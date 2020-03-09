Serious crash slows Interstate 75 traffic

Northbound lanes restricted just south of Fruitville Road.
Traffic along Interstate 75 just south of Fruitville Road is backed up following a serious crash in the northbound lanes, authorities said.
Lanes are restricted just south of the exit, and traffic on the southbound side is also slowed.
The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. and some lanes were still reported closed around 11 a.m. Video from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Smart Traffic site shows traffic cones restricting travel to one northbound lane.
Traffic along Cattlemen Road, which parallels Interstate 75, is also congested as motorists search for alternate routes.
A serious crash last week in the same area slowed traffic on the highway for hours.